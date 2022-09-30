One of Yankton’s pharmacy workers has received a state honor.
Michelle Kuchta, certified pharmacy technician at Yankton’s Rexall Pharmacy, was one of two recipients of the South Dakota 2022 Technician of the Year Award, announced at the annual South Dakota Pharmacists Association convention in September. She shares this year’s distinction with Jillian LeBeau of Aberdeen.
It’s a great feeling to be recognized for a job well done, Kuchta told the Press & Dakotan.
“As a technician, you hope you’re making somebody feel good at the end of the day, and, in the end, I realize I did,” she said. “(This) makes me feel like (setting) another bar of doing something else above and beyond for you (the customer).”
People who must go to a pharmacy aren’t usually happy and excited about why they are there, Kuchta said.
“Most of the time, you’re coming in here because you feel crappy, you feel sick, and we try to cheer you up,” she said. “Or you injured yourself and we are trying to help you out, fit you for a brace.”
The job was a good fit from the beginning, Kuchta said, adding that she is and has always considered herself a people person.
“I love to talk to people. I love to be around people. I love to help people,” she said. “Our clients are awesome. Someone comes in just about every day and they compliment you about how hard you work.”
That is not the typical pharmacy assistant’s experience because, as the middleman between the client and their doctor, the tech often gets the blame when issues arise, Kuchta said.
“I worked hard to make sure everybody goes home satisfied,” she said, adding that she is not the only one who makes it happen. “It makes me feel like, that’s why (Yankton Rexall) has been doing what we’ve been doing for 100 years. We’ve been serving the community, and we go above and beyond.”
The award, presented by Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company, aims to recognize registered pharmacy technicians with an outstanding service record and excellent pharmacy technician skills.
Kuchta has been a pharmacy technician since 2008 at Yankton Rexall, she said.
“I loved every minute of it,” Kuchta said. “I got to see a whole new clientele and help people when they are feeling down.”
According to the National Pharmacy Technician Association, pharmacy technicians act as the liaison between the pharmacist and the client and have many duties, including accurately preparing and distributing medications. Pharmacy techs also interact directly with patients, collecting accurate information and medical histories, and comparing orders for medication with other medications a patient is already taking.
Kuchta completed her proficiency testing to become a nationally certified pharmacy technician in 2011, she said.
She was nominated for the award by her husband, Rexall owner and pharmacist Michael Kuchta, who said her nomination was overdue.
“Part of the award is going above and beyond the call of duty of what we do here, and (Michelle) is the epitome of that,” Michael Kuchta told the Press & Dakotan. “She always answers the call, whatever it may be, in the pharmacy or in any other part of the store.”
Kuchta has risen to every challenge and learns quickly, he added.
“People might think I am a little biased because I’m her husband, but I’m probably harder on her than anybody is,” the pharmacist said. “So, for me to nominate her, it was well deserved.”
Kuchta said that the job of pharmacy technician by her husband’s side for 15 years has been great.
“It makes our clients come back to us,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
