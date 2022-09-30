Michelle Kuchta

Yankton Rexall Certified Pharmacy Technician Michelle Kuchta is shown with the South Dakota 2022 Technician of the Year Award, which was announced earlier this month at the South Dakota Pharmacists Association convention in Brookings.

 Courtesy Photo

One of Yankton’s pharmacy workers has received a state honor.

Michelle Kuchta, certified pharmacy technician at Yankton’s Rexall Pharmacy, was one of two recipients of the South Dakota 2022 Technician of the Year Award, announced at the annual South Dakota Pharmacists Association convention in September. She shares this year’s distinction with Jillian LeBeau of Aberdeen.

