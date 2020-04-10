On The Grow

Spring is here and Yankton’s community garden is growing — literally.
Healthy Yankton has announced it’s offering a second community gardening area on the east side of town in addition to the one on Yankton’s west side.
Plots in both the west- and east-side community gardens are now available. This year, there will be 114 plots on the west side of town and 120 on the east side. All plots measure about 18 feet by 12 feet, tilling the ground and water are included in the plot rental fee.
“We already have 80 garden (plots) sold for the season between the two areas,” Angie O’Connor, president of Healthy Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re hoping that this year provides an opportunity for people to — if they haven’t before — take the opportunity to learn how to grow their own food, spend some time in the garden and be active and be outside.”
For the beginner interested in gardening, there is help, she said.
“Mark Hunhoff from Mark’s Machinery has always been such a wonderful volunteer for us tilling the gardens,” O’Connor said. “We also have Missouri Valley Master Gardeners. They usually spend some time on the weekends and evenings at our gardens, and they do education. So, if people have questions about, ‘Hey, how do I plant this?’, ‘What kind of bug is that?’ or ‘How much should I water?’, that’s what they’re there for.”
Both community gardening areas are expected to be open by the end of April if not sooner, she said.
Nine years ago, Healthy Yankton implemented the current community garden in partnership with the City of Yankton. Healthy Yankton has managed the garden, while the city maintains it. That garden is located along West City Limits Road adjacent to the dog park and the Marne Creek.
The group was already having thoughts about an expansion when flooding from the creek swamped the plots and made most of the produce unusable.
“The garden on the west side has been relatively full for the last six years,” O’Connor said. “When the flooding happened that first year (2018) it was like, ‘Well, that’s a fluke. Hopefully that does happen again.’”
When the gardens flooded again last year, people started to leave, she said.
“We certainly understand that because they put in all this work,” O’Connor said. “That’s really when the idea of the second garden got initiated as, ‘What can we do? We want these people to have an option,’ and ‘Where can we go?’”
The new community gardening area, adjacent to the 4-H/Yankton Ice Arena, is modeled on the original, but is the result of a partnership with Yankton’s 4-H Club, she said.
“And it’s not in a floodplain,” O’Connor said. “Healthy Yankton is going to be doing all the management pieces of the garden: the rentals of the plots and making sure the tilling happens and the trash is cleaned up.”
Currently, the group is working on having water lines installed and driving paths between the plots. Gardeners can access plots from Eighth Street or through the 4-H/Yankton Ice Arena entrance on Whiting Drive, she said.
“Right now, our priority is to get the water lines installed, which is an expensive endeavor,” O’Connor said. “We have received grants from the Avera Community Partnership Fund and Farm Credit Services of America.
“We just hope people take advantage of it and it’s our busiest year ever.”
———
For more information, call O’Connor at 605-668-8590.
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.