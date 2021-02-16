CASES DISPOSED:
JAN. 30-FEB. 5, 2021
Richard James Woodraska, Sioux Falls; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 7 days credit.
Andres Alexander Grant-Wabasha, 2200 Green Street, Apt. 12, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Derek J. Steffen, 235 Broadway #3, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Ray Jackson, 116 W. 5th Street #1, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob R. Challand, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jason Michael Drury, 1109 Meadow View, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Teala Marie Claudio, 806 E. 13th, Apt. 18, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Darrick Snow, 308 ½ E. 5th Street, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrew Niebrugge, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Jail sentence of 2 days; No driver’s license; $132.50; Jail sentence of 2 days.
Christopher Michael Roubideaux, 2200 Douglas Ave. #60, Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $436.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Walter Eli Grant, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Katlin Williams, 2501 Capital St., Apt. 204, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Darren Conaway, Georgetown, Del.; Disorderly conduct; $240; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury.
Lisa R. Still, Fairchild, Wis.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mohamed A. Heydar, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Curtis L. Hall, Junior, Newcastle, Neb.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 20 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Lindsey Patricia Pibal, 810 Mulberry St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Daryl Devere Kirschenman, Rapid City; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Benjamin Andrew Murra, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Kristen Jensen, 803 Spruce, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Michael Johnson, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Ray Jackson, 116 W. 5th Street, #1, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jared Ray Thompson, Centerville; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $221.50.
Dorothy May Kniseley, Hixton, Wis.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Anita Faye Horned Eagle, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Robert David Sees, Irene; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess firearm, prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possess firearm, prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information.
Andrew Niebrugge, Junior, 409 W. 6th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint.
Tina Marie Talsma, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Bradley James Buchmann, Hayti; Overweight on axle; $2,485.
Babette Joleen Merchant, Alcester; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
