Riverboat Days Officials Prep For 2022 Festival

Organizers are putting the finishing touches in place for next week’s Riverboat Days Festival.
This year’s event is set for Aug. 19-21 at Riverside Park. The weekend-long event opens at 6 p.m. Friday, continues Saturday all day and Sunday until 6 p.m.
Favorite acts returning this year include Omaha Street Percussion, the Bear Hollow chainsaw wood carver, and children’s activities including the Kid’s Pedal Pull. The fireworks display is slated at 10 p.m. Friday.
New attractions this year include the Champions Forever Spin-Tacular Show, which features the Crevier family’s basketball on unicycles.
Riverboat Days organizers are continuing to work to get well-known acts to perform, Michele Termansen, Riverboat Days Board of Directors co-chair, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We tried to step up our game last year after 2020, when we didn’t have because of COVID-19,” Termansen said. “We kind of stuck our necks out and got Jo Dee Messina, and there was such a great response. We decided we wanted to do it again, and we wanted to do it both nights.”
Friday night’s concert, from 7:30-10 p.m. is country singer Jake McVey, of Nashville fame, opening for Colt Ford, country rapper. Saturday, 4 Sure, a high energy party cover band out of Sioux Falls, will open for rock band Saving Abel.
“Every festival has to evolve a little and that’s why we wanted to do this — to keep that excitement going,” Termansen said, adding that Riverboat Days concerts are free and have been from the beginning.
Held in conjunction with the annual Yankton Riverboat Days Celebration is Yankton Area Arts’ Summer Festival, also a three-day event. The juried art show features over 120 fine artists and fine craftsmen from around the country.
Despite the presence of another COVID variant making the rounds nationally, finding acts, vendors and volunteers was not a challenge this year, she said.
Unlike last year, the challenges this year involved fundraising, Termansen said.
“The economy is kind of tough right now, but we have received a lot of very nice donations from a lot of businesses in Yankton,” she said.
“We did have some challenges, but we’ve had some good luck, as well,” added Riverboat Days Board of Directors co-chair John Kraft. “We’ve had good sponsors every year, and they continue to come back and support our event.”
Some businesses have chosen to fund Riverboat Days long term, with sponsorships that will help fund more great musical acts down the road, he said.
“Fundraising is always a challenge,” Kraft said. “There are ups and downs to it, but we’ve had some good successes here as well.”
So far, there have been no cancellations because of COVID, but organizers are still doing their best to help attendees remain safe.
“We will have hand sanitizer stations out and washing stations out, but I think, since we are an outdoor event, that does put some people at ease,” Kraft said. “We know that there’s some concern about some new variants and we want to provide a safe environment, so we’re going to provide sanitary things as needed and keep them stocked up through the weekend.”
