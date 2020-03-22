In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Greater Yankton has established the Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund, a disaster fund to help local nonprofit organizations responding to residents’ immediate and long term needs due to the pandemic.
“This pandemic is a new challenge for us, but the community spirit required in response is not,” said Lauren Hanson, Executive Director at United Way of Greater Yankton. “We know Yankton is generous and always rallies around challenges. We are honored to work alongside community partners to help our neighbors during these difficult times. We continue to hope for the health and safety of our community, our country and our world.”
For more than 65 years, United Way of Greater Yankton and their community partners have faced crisis head-on, doing whatever is required to comfort and care for those in need.
“Although social distancing separates us physically, we are still as connected to each other as ever. And we still have the power to come together in hope and in generosity, to act when duty calls by giving with open hands and an open heart.”
United Way’s Community Impact Allocations Committee will coordinate to distribute the funds, ensuring investments support verified nonprofits and community organizations that are addressing the immediate and possible long term needs of those affected by COVID - 19 or are experiencing an unanticipated, substantial change in client need which, if left unaided, compromises the ability of the program to deliver on immediate or long-term results.
Donations to the Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund can be made online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/give or by texting the word YANKTON to short code 41444 on your mobile device.
For Community Organizations: The Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund, was established to help provide additional support to local programs that experience an unanticipated, substantial change in client need. Examples of immediate or long-term needs include but are not limited to: Access to food for people of all ages; Shortage of volunteers, social distancing protocol has many stepping back from their volunteer duties, requiring many nonprofits to re-evaluate how they deliver services to those in need; Families who are in need of child-care and other supportive services; Access to mental health services; Rental, mortgage or other economic assistance to families.
Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Grants will utilize an open application process starting April 1, 2020, and be available until further notice. Any local nonprofit organization interested in applying may request a funding application by emailing info@yanktonunitedway.org. We ask that each organization please allow two weeks for an award determination.
For more information, contact Lauren Hanson at lauren.h@yanktonunitedway.org.
