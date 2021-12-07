South Dakota held its 2021 State Oral Interpretation Festival last Friday and Saturday in Huron, with several area students and schools placing prominently, including two from Yankton student.
This year’s area Superior Award recipients are as follows:
• Team Excellence
Class A — Wagner and Beresford; Class B — Freeman Academy and Avon.
• Class AA
Storytelling — Lily Lawrence (Yankton); Non-Original Oratory — Masmin Peitz (Yankton).
• Class A
Serious Reading — Jennifer Barnett (Wagner); Storytelling — Emma Andrews (Beresford) superior with distinction; Non-Original Story: Kathryn Doom (Wagner); Duet Interpretation — Suki Ford and Just Mancini (Vermillion); Poetry Reading — Jennifer Barnett (Wagner) and Emma Andrews (Beresford); Humorous Reading — Trenton Rolston (Wagner).
• Class B
Non-Original Oratory — Samuela Ndongosieme (Freeman Academy) and Isabell Sees (Irene-Wakonda) superior with distinction; Serious Reading —Jessica Paschal (Freeman Academy) and Reece Loewe (Avon); Poetry Reading — Salome Carr (Menno); Duet Interpretation — Kimmy Tolsma and Ashley Tolsma (Avon); Storytelling — Alyssa Fink (Freeman Academy) and Sarah Swier (Avon); Humorous Reading — Ashley Tolsma (Avon), Alyssa Fink (Freeman Academy).
