Southeast South Dakota Tourism

Southeast South Dakota Tourism (SESDT) has announced it is relocating its office to Yankton’s Mead Museum in mid-July.

“The Mead Museum offers a unique and historic setting, and we are excited to be able to provide a more engaging experience for visitors seeking information about tourism opportunities in Southeast South Dakota,” SESDT said in a press release.

