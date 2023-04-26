Southeast South Dakota Tourism (SESDT) has announced it is relocating its office to Yankton’s Mead Museum in mid-July.
“The Mead Museum offers a unique and historic setting, and we are excited to be able to provide a more engaging experience for visitors seeking information about tourism opportunities in Southeast South Dakota,” SESDT said in a press release.
The group said the relocation will allow it to showcase the region’s attractions and amenities in a dynamic and inspiring environment.
“We are thrilled to make the Mead Museum our new home,” said Kasi Haberman, executive director of Southeast South Dakota Tourism. “Our team is eager to leverage this new location to enhance our efforts in promoting the diverse tourism offerings of Southeast South Dakota.”
Crystal Nelson, the executive director of the Mead Museum, added, “Our staff welcomes Southeast South Dakota Tourism to the Mead Museum facility! We are excited to offer a unique and historic location for visitors to learn more about what southeast South Dakota has to offer. Kasi and her staff will be a great addition to the Mead building.”
The new physical address for Southeast South Dakota Tourism will be 82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton. The office will be open to the public at the new location on July 15.
