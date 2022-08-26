Clay Co. Housing Proposal Faces Familiar Hurdles
VERMILLION — People who oppose a proposed housing development along a stretch of the Missouri River near Clay County Park will run into a familiar legal argument during a hearing for a conditional-use permit that would allow the development, scheduled at the Tuesday, Aug. 31 meeting of the Clay County Commission.

An attorney for those who wish to build the housing development will argue before the commission, meeting as a board of adjustment, that those who oppose the development don’t have that right because they are not “persons aggrieved.”

