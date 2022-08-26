Clay Co. Housing Proposal Faces Familiar Hurdles

VERMILLION — People who oppose a proposed housing development along a stretch of the Missouri River near Clay County Park will run into a familiar legal argument during a hearing for a conditional-use permit that would allow the development, scheduled at the Tuesday, Aug. 31 meeting of the Clay County Commission.
An attorney for those who wish to build the housing development will argue before the commission, meeting as a board of adjustment, that those who oppose the development don’t have that right because they are not “persons aggrieved.”
In addition, he argues that denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) will likely mean that a livestock production facility will instead be located on the property that borders the river and is directly east of the Clay County Park.
Clay County Commission Chairman Travis Mockler used the “person aggrieved” argument when the Living River Group of the South Dakota Sierra Club appealed a 2019 decision by the Clay County Commission to grant him a CUP for the operation of a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) at his Clay County farm.
In a letter to Clay County Auditor Carri Crum, Brian J. Donahoe, an attorney from Minneapolis, Minnesota, states “Please take note that we intend to question the standing of the appellants and believe that they do not have the right to bring an appeal. It is our position that the persons who signed the appeal notice are not ‘persons aggrieved’ by the zoning decision under law.”
On Aug. 10, the Clay County Planning Commission heard arguments both in favor and against the granting of a conditional use permit (CUP) to those who want to create the housing development, identified by Donahoe as “Sarah Taggart (Daniel Heine Living Trust).”
The planning commission voted 4-1 to approve the CUP application and that decision has been appealed by Citizens to Save the National Recreation River. Citizens who believe the housing development will destroy a unique portion of the Missouri River have voiced their opinion in letters to the editor published in today’s and last week’s editions of the Plain Talk.
Donahoe argues in his letter that opponents to the housing development are not “aggrieved persons” as defined by state law. He writes that they don’t fit this definition:
“… a person aggrieved is any person directly interested in the outcome of and aggrieved by a decision or action or failure to act pursuant to this chapter who:
(1) Establishes that the person suffered an injury, an invasion of a legally protected interest that is both concrete and particularized, and actual or imminent, not conjectural or hypothetical;
(2) Shows that a causal connection exists between the person’s injury and the conduct of which the person complains. The causal connection is satisfied if the injury is fairly traceable to the challenged action, and not the result of the independent action of any third party not before the court;
(3) Shows it is likely, and not merely speculative, that the injury will be redressed by a favorable decision, and;
(4) Shows that the injury is unique or different from those injuries suffered by the public in general. (Source: SL 2020, Ch 41, § 1)”
Donahoe states in his letter that none of the people appealing the Sarah Taggart CUP “has presented sufficient information to establish that any one of them meets that definition.”
He notes that current zoning laws do not prevent the removal of trees and development of the land for agricultural use and single-family houses and indicates the property along the river and in the vicinity of the Clay County Park may be transformed into a livestock production operation if the housing development isn’t allowed.
“… the landowner can clear-cut the land and put it into farming, including livestock production (non-confined animal feeding operation) or other permitted uses,” Donahoe states. “Nothing about denial of the CUP in this instance would prevent that scenario, and therefore it is speculative that the alleged injuries will be redressed by a reversal of the CUP decision.
“The fact that the land is more productive in those uses (which are allowed) means it is actually likely that the property will be clear-cut and put to such productive uses if housing as proposed is not allowed,” he writes.
Donahoe argues in his letter that “the best case for preserving more trees, views and habitat is to allow single-family housing on larger (minimum two acre) lots. The appealing parties’ claims are not likely to be redressed by a favorable decision” as required by state law.
He also minimizes the claims of those who believe the proposed housing development will permanently damage what has been described as the last remaining natural stretch of the Missouri River that flows within a national park known as the Missouri National Recreational River.
“The injuries claimed are those of persons who enjoy the use of the Missouri River and surrounding areas. However, even those who regularly use the river (or even that specific portion near the land in question) are not alleging injury or harm that is unique or different from those injuries suffered by the public in general,” Donahoe states. “In other words, none of the persons listed on the appeal appear to own or lease property nearby. More importantly, as noted above, the current zoning ordinance allows clear-cutting of trees, increased agricultural production and single-family houses there.”
He again states that denial of the CUP would likely result in those permitted uses, and the specific harms alleged are not different in type or kind from those suffered by the public in general but are instead a matter of degree.
“Again, the specific CUP actually provides for greater preservation of existing trees and habitat, and therefore is both consistent with the zoning ordinance and Comprehensive Plan, but likewise produces less harm to the interests of the appealing parties. Certainly, any other land use would be more intensive and create more impact on the natural resources or environment,” Donahoe writes. “Therefore, the parties who bring the appeal seek to prevent any use of the land, and to keep it “wild” or “scenic” in its current state.”
He notes that the property where the proposed housing development would be located is currently taxed as agricultural land but not used in that way.
“To require it remain in that state is to completely strip it of economic use. That constitutes a taking of private property for public use, or a damage to the property rights by regulation, either of which requires compensation to the landowner for the loss,” Donahoe states.
Donahoe’s letter has been posted on Clay County’s website and can be found by clicking on the “Zoning-County” link.
The web link of the letter in particular is: https://www.claycountysd.org/userfiles/files/Veterans%20Zoning%20Welfare/Notices/08_23_22%20Letter%20to%20Board%20Members%20Re%20Sara%20Taggart%20CUP%20Appeal.pdf
The first attempt to change the zoning of the property along the river to allow the housing development failed earlier this year. Developers attempted to change the zoning via a county ordinance, but the Clay County Commission decided against it.
The property in question is approximately 56 acres of land located at the south end of 460 Ave along the river. The land is currently zoned NRC Natural Resource.
The CUP would allow the creation of a housing subdivision made up of 18 lots that would be located east of the boat landing at Clay County Park.
Each of the proposed lots in the development, on which a residence may be built, would be between two and two-and-a-half acres in size.
Before the first attempt to rezone the property with a county ordinance, Sarah Taggart, an agent for the owners of the river property, submitted a rezoning petition in late September 2021 to Clay County Zoning Administrator Drew Gunderson requesting that the property’s zoning be changed to RR Rural Residential.
According to the application, the property is owned by the Daniel Heine Living Trust, 3213 6 Zenker Valley Road SW, Centralia, Washington, and Russell and Darcy Olson, 302 Walnut Street, Maskell, Nebraska.
A CUP was mentioned as a possible step the developers could pursue when the ordinance failed to pass earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.