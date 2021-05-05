100 Years Ago
Friday, May 6, 1921
• Straw hats have made their appearance on the streets of Yankton already, among the “early birds” being G.W. Kingsbury.
• The lamp posts along the business streets and boulevards are being given their annual spring coat of black, and it gives the whole street a fresher appearance.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 6, 1946
• Minor damage was caused by a fire at the Mint Bar about 12:40 a.m. today which called out the city fire department. About 30 minutes was consumed in extinguishing the blaze, which resulted from a gas stove which apparently became clogged, causing considerable fumes and smoke.
• Yankton was host over the weekend to representatives of The Associated Press and of South Dakota daily newspapers, here to attend their annual spring conference, with the Press and Dakotan acting as host newspaper.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 6, 1971
• A group of about 50 young persons, believed to be University of South Dakota students, blocked Highway 50 at the north end of Vermillion for about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Arnold Nelson said the group apparently was a part of a war moratorium rally that had been held earlier in the day.
• A new Territorial Days Room at the W.H. Over Dakota Museum in Vermillion will be officially opened May 8. The new exhibit hall represents days in Dakota Territory. Included are many articles which show life in the 1800s. Household items, tools, clothes, furniture, and all types of knick-knacks from the period give South Dakotans’ a look at how their ancestors lived.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 6, 1996
• Mount Marty College cruised to the South Dakota-Iowa Conference baseball championship with a doubleheader sweep of Westmar University at Riverside Park Saturday.
• Fifty years after the formation of Simek-Ptak Post #6895 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Post Charter has come to Tyndall. As plans for the 50th anniversary began to unfold, The committee looked for, but could not find, the Charter. They realized the Charter had never been sent, and finally, at the Post’s 50th anniversary, 22 of the 100 charter members were present to receive their charter.
