Yankton Man Faces Child Porn Charge

A Yankton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to a press release, Dylan James Steffen, 29, was indicted on Nov. 9, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Nov. 17 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.
The indictment alleges that “on or about between Jan. 22, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2021, and again on or about between March 17, 2021, and March 18, 2021, Steffen knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute, any child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.” The press release said.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, lifetime of supervised release, and up $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, Yankton Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
Steffen was remanded to the custody of the State pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
