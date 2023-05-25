PIERRE —The South Dakota Highway Patrol has announced that Trooper Dan Hup and Motor Carrier Master Inspector Loren Miller have been awarded the Highway Patrol’s highest honors. Trooper Hup, stationed in Dell Rapids, has been named Trooper of the Year, while Motor Carrier Master Inspector Miller, stationed at the Jefferson Port of Entry, has been named Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year.
These prestigious awards recognize the outstanding contributions of Trooper Hup and Master Inspector Miller in keeping South Dakota a safe place to live, work, visit, and raise a family.
Trooper Hup, a Criminal Interdiction Trooper in District 5, has been with the Highway Patrol since 2011. In 2022, he made an impressive 208 drug arrests and 190 criminal apprehension arrests, demonstrating his exceptional commitment to keeping illegal drugs off South Dakota’s roadways. Apart from his role as a State Trooper serving South Dakota, Trooper Hup actively participates in his community, dedicating his free time to supporting various programs and groups.
Master Inspector Miller, who has been with the Motor Carrier Services division of the South Dakota Highway Patrol since 2007, completed 1,490 safety inspections in 2022. During these inspections, he discovered 1,059 safety violations for driver and vehicle equipment and 329 out-of-service violations, leading to the removal of unsafe vehicles and drivers from South Dakota’s roadways.
The awards were presented at the 11th annual Awards ceremony in Sioux Falls, which featured Gov. Kristi Noem as the honorary guest speaker. This year’s program sponsors were the South Dakota Trucking Association, South Dakota Auto Dealers Association, and AAA of South Dakota.
