PIERRE —The South Dakota Highway Patrol has announced that Trooper Dan Hup and Motor Carrier Master Inspector Loren Miller have been awarded the Highway Patrol’s highest honors. Trooper Hup, stationed in Dell Rapids, has been named Trooper of the Year, while Motor Carrier Master Inspector Miller, stationed at the Jefferson Port of Entry, has been named Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year.

These prestigious awards recognize the outstanding contributions of Trooper Hup and Master Inspector Miller in keeping South Dakota a safe place to live, work, visit, and raise a family.

