100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 8, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 8, 1947
• Rodeo fans in this territory will have opportunity to enjoy a real outdoor show of riding and roping here this weekend. The Bar-O Rodeo Inc. will be showing here at 9:00 p.m. Saturday and again Sunday at 2:30 in the afternoon. Oscar Halseide, president of the corporation and advance man for the show said today that the company will be bringing 20 cowboys and cowgirls from seven states for a full program of active entertainment.
• A petition is being circulated by ten men in an effort to raise $5,500 to start an association or company to be known as the Menno Baseball Lighting System. The money collected is to be used to buy, erect, install, maintain and insure all necessary and required baseball flood lights to be used for evening baseball, athletic events and other civic entertainment for Menno.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, October 8, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 8, 1997
• The discharges at Gavins Point Dam are still roaring at record levels as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to move runoff water from the Rockies. Discharges are currently running at 68,000 cubic feet per second, creating turbulent water streams below the gates. The high discharge rate is expected to continue into December.
• Beef industry officials on the front-line of a public relations nightmare admit a new committee formed to tackle food-contamination problems will have to change consumer’s perceptions as well as find ways to make meat safer. Three E. coli contamination cases linked to a trio of Nebraska beef producers in recent weeks has the industry looking for ways to eradicate the bacteria and educate the public about properly cooking meat.
