Pipeline Debate

POET Biofuels, whose ethanol plant in Chancellor is shown here, has signed on to provide carbon dioxide for the proposed Navigator pipeline project.

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

For more than a year, a highly divisive debate has raged in South Dakota over two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines that would capture the toxic gas from ethanol plants and carry it to North Dakota and Illinois for disposal underground.

The stakes are extremely high, with billions of dollars of investment in play, hundreds of landowners potentially affected and the stability of the state’s $3 billion ethanol industry hanging in the balance.

