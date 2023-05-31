Carbon Pipeline Firm Loses Bid To Hold Farmer In Contempt

Jared Bossly stands with his arms crossed as fellow landowners stand with him in solidarity in the Brown County Courthouse basement after a court hearing Wednesday.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

ABERDEEN — A company proposing a carbon-capture pipeline lost its attempt to hold a farmer in contempt of court for allegedly threatening to shoot land surveyors.

Judge Richard Sommers presided over the hearing Wednesday at the Brown County Courthouse. He declined to hold the farmer, Jared Bossly, in contempt but ordered lawyers for both sides to determine an acceptable time for the surveyors to do their work.

