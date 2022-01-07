Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said she will utilize the city manager’s report portion of Monday’s City Commission meeting to give a brief update on how city staff has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge.
Additionally, she will disseminate information on petitions and other important dates connected with the 2022 municipal election.
A short city agenda will have the board considering a public hearing for a request for a special events retail (on-sale) liquor license as the sole actionable item in new or old business. An executive session has also been slated for the end of the meeting.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. The meeting will also be streamed live on the City of Yankton’s YouTube Live Channel.
