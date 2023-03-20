SIOUX FALLS — It’s that time of year, when potholes litter our roadways and, in many cases, hit our wallets hard. Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair.

Drivers can do one important thing right now to minimize the risk of requiring a tow if they hit a pothole and tire damage disables the vehicle — check the trunk to make sure they have a useable spare.

