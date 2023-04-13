Authorities Remain Mum On Wagner Death

WAGNER — Authorities are not yet releasing details on a death in Wagner earlier this week.
WAGNER — Authorities are not yet releasing details on a death in Wagner earlier this week.
The investigation continues into the death, according to spokesman Tony Mangan with the South Dakota attorney general’s office.
The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing its work, Mangan said, described the case as involving a fatality. When asked by the Press & Dakotan, he could not confirm whether the case was being treated as a homicide.
No details can be released because the case remains an ongoing investigation, he added.
On Thursday, the Press & Dakotan sought information from Charles Mix County Coroner Chad Peters about the death but had not received a response by press time.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the DCI and Wagner Police Department are working with the case.
The Charles Mix County clerk of courts office said the case pertained to a juvenile, therefore the office couldn’t release information.
A Wagner woman posted on Facebook that the victim was her 16-year-old brother. She described his death as murder and demanded justice. The Press & Dakotan reached out to the woman Thursday for any additional information or comments but had not received a response by press time.
Wagner Superintendent Matt Yost said he couldn’t comment on the situation.
Marty Superintendent John Beheler said the deceased individual was not a student at his school.
The Press & Dakotan received an obituary of a Wagner teenager matching the age and date of death but could not confirm it was the same individual.
Mangan said he anticipated more information would become available and released once the investigation concluded.
