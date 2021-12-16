Creighton Man Makes First Court Appearance In Felony Child Death

A preliminary hearing and bail were set Thursday for a Creighton, Nebraska, man who made his first court appearance, in connection with the death of his four-month-old child.
Edward Stephan Davis appeared in Knox County Court in Center, Nebraska, facing one count of child abuse resulting in death, a Class IB felony, and one count of manslaughter, a Class IIA felony, in the January death of his son, Ender Lee Davis, according to court documents.
According to the autopsy report, Ender Lee Davis died as a result of blunt-force injury to the head, neck and torso. “A component of smothering cannot be excluded, given the reported history and injuries seen in and around the mouth,” the report said.
Davis appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Rodney Smith, and was read his statutory rights. He requested a preliminary hearing, which is set for Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
A complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was issued in November for Davis, who was detained last week in the Brown County Jail in Brownwood, Texas, pending transport to Nebraska to face the charges.
If convicted, Davis faces 20 years to life imprisonment for the first count and up to 20 years imprisonment for the second.
Bond was continued in the amount of 10% of $500,000.
