Beef
CLASS 1: BULL
• Azlynn North, Mission Hill Hillers — Beef, Baby Bull: Purple
———
CLASS 2: HEIFER
• Azlynn North, Mission Hill Hillers — Beef, Baby Heifer: Purple
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers — Beef, Baby Heifer: Purple
• Grand Champion/Baby Beef — Azlynn North, Heifer
• Reserve Champion/Baby Beef — Azlynn North, Bull
———
CLASS 3: ANGUS BREEDING BEEF
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef, Angus (100%), 4/12/2021: purple
———
CLASS 4: CHAROLAIS BREEDING BEEF
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Charolais (100%), 2/20/2021: purple
• Azlynn North, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Charolais (100%), 4/7/2021: purple
———
CLASS 5: FOUNDATION SIMMETAL
• Cain Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Foundation Simmental (50-87.5%), 9/10/2021: purple
———
CLASS 6: MINIATURE HEREFORD BREEDING BEEF
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Miniature Hereford, 3/25/2021: purple
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Miniature Hereford, 3/31/2021: purple
———
CLASS 7: SHORTHORN PLUS BREEDING BEEF
• Alana Olsen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Breeding Beef Shorthorn Plus, 5/4/2021: purple
• Grand Champion/Breeding Beef — Alana Olsen
• Reserve Champion/Breeding Beef — Bella Healy
———
CLASS 8: MARKET HEIFER
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Market Heifer: purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Market Heifer: purple
• Grand Champion/Market Heifer — Adelyn Goeken
• Reserve Champion/Market Heifer — Elizabeth Goeken
———
CLASS 9: MAINE-ANJOU STEER
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Maine-Anjou Steer: purple
———
CLASS 10 MINIATURE STEER
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Miniature Steer: purple
———
CLASS 11: SIMMENTAL STEER
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Simmental Steer: purple
• Grand Champion/Purebred Market Steer — Easton Vellek
• Reserve Champion/Purebred Market Steer — Elizabeth Goeken
———
CLASS 12: CROSSBRED MARKET STEER
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Crossbred Steer: purple
• Edan Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Crossbred Steer: purple
———
CLASS 13: CROSSBRED MARKET STEER
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Beef, Market Beef Crossbred Steer: purple
• Grand Champion/Crossbred Market Steer — Eden Goeken
• Reserve Champion/Crossbred Market Steer — Easton Vellek
• Grand Champion/Overall Market Steer — Eden Goeken
• Reserve Champion/Overall Market Steer — Easton Vellek
• Grand Champion/Overall Market Beef — Eden Goeken
• Reserve Champion/Overall Market Beef — Adelyn Goeken
• Grand Champion/Senior Showmanship — Easton Vellek
• Reserve Champion/Senior Showmanship — Curtis Nelsen
• Grand Champion/ Junior Showmanship — Cain Healy
• Grand Champion/Beginner Showmanship — Alana Olsen
• Reserve Champion/Beginner Showmanship — Eden Goeken
Companion Animal
Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Companion Animal: Cat/Kittens, Female, purple
Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Companion Animal: Cat/Kittens, Female: purple/Reserve Champion
Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Companion Animal: Hedgehogs, Male: purple/Grand Champion
Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Companion Animal: Cat/Kitten, Female: purple
Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Companion Animal: Cat/Kittens, Male
Goat
CLASS 1: BREEDING MEAT GOAT
• Alana Olsen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats, Goats Breeding Meat Goat:purple
• Alana Olsen 10 Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats, Goats Breeding Meat Goat: purple
• Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Alana Olsen (1275)
• Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat — Alana Olsen (1299)
———
CLASS 2: MARKET DOE
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Female: purple
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Female: purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Female: purple
———
CLASS 3: MARKET DOE
• Reagan Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Female: purple
• Kaden Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Female: purple
• Grand Champion Market Doe — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Market Doe — Molly Hunhoff
———
CLASS 4: MARKET WETHER
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Kaden Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: Blue
———
CLASS 5: MARKET WETHER
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: Blue
———
CLASS 6: MARKET WETHER
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Reagan Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Reagan Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Meats Goats, Market Goat Boer, Male: purple
• Grand Champion Market Wether — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Market Wether — Kaden Hunhoff
• Grand Champion Overall Market Goat — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Goat — Kaden Hunhoff
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Kaden Hunhoff
• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Easton Vellek
• Grand Champion Junior Showmanship — Molly Hunhoff
• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship — Rory Swensen
• Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Alana Olsen
Horse Show
SAMI HABERMAN
Yankton
Beginner Western Showmanship, Blue/Grand Champion
Beginner Western Horsemanship, Purple
Beginner Trail, Red
Junior Barrel Racing, Red
Junior Pole Bending, White
———
MILEY JOHNSON
Yankton
Beginner Western Showmanship, Red
Beginner Western Horsemanship, Purple
Beginner Trail, Blue
Beginner Flag Racing – County, Blue
Junior Barrel Racing, Blue
Junior Pole Bending, Blue
———
AVA NELSON
Yankton
Beginner Western Showmanship, Red
Beginner Western Horsemanship, Red
Beginner Trail, Red
Beginner Flag Racing - County, Red
Junior Barrel Racing, Blue
Junior Pole Bending, Blue
———
RHNISSA NELSON
Yankton
Beginner Western Showmanship, Red
Beginner Western Horsemanship, Blue
Beginner Trail, Red
Beginner Flag Racing – County, Red
Junior Barrel Racing, Red
Junior Pole Bending, Red
———
MACKENZIE STEINBRECHER
Yankton
Senior English Showmanship, Purple
Senior Hunt Seat Equitation, Purple
Senior Western Showmanship, Purple/Grand Champion
Senior Western Horsemanship, Purple
Senior Trail, Blue
Senior Ranch Riding, Purple
Senior Flag Racing – County, White
Senior Barrel Racing, Red
Senior Pole Bending, White
———
LILA STUTZMAN
Yankton
Senior Western Horsemanship, Blue/Reserve Champion
Senior Western Horsemanship, Red
Senior Trail, Blue
Senior Flag Racing – County, Blue
Senior Barrel Racing, Purple
Senior Pole Bending, Purple
———
MADALYNN STUTZMAN
Yankton
Junior Western Horsemanship, Blue
Junior Trail, Red
Junior Flag Racing – County, Red
Junior Barrel Racing, Blue
Junior Pole Bending, Blue
———
NORA STUTZMAN
Yankton
Beginner Western Showmanship, Blue/Reserve Champion
Poultry
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 12/1/2021: Blue
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 1/6/2022: Purple/Reserve Champion Poultry
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 1/4/2022: Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 1/5/2022: Blue
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 1/6/2022
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Any Other Standard Breed, 1/8/2022
• Cody Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Duck/Bantam, 2/9/2022: Cloverbud
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Duck/Bantam, 4/15/2021: Purple/Top Waterfowel
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Duck/Bantam, 4/15/2021: Purple/Reserve Waterfowel
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Duck/Bantam, 4/15/2021: Blue
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Feather Legged Bantam, 3/5/2022: Purple
• Cody Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Game Bantam, 2/1/2022: Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Game Bantam, 2/1/2022: Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Game Bantam, 2/1/2022: Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Game Bantam, 2/9/2022: Blue
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Game Bantam, 3/5/2022: Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 2/9/2022: Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 2/9/2022: Purple
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 3/5/2022: Purple/Grand Champion Poultry
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 4/15/2021: Blue
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 4/15/2021: Purple
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 4/13/2022: Purple
• Alice Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, 2/26/2022: Red
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 3/5/2022: Purple
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 3/5/2022: Blue
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 3/5/2022: Blue
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 3/5/2022: Blue
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/15/2021: Purple
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/15/2021: Purple
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/7/2022: Purple
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/7/2022: blue
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/13/2022: blue
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/15/2022: Purple
• Tyler Olson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 4/15/2022: Purple
• Alice Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 2/26/2022: blue
• Jack Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 2/26/2022: Purple
• Jack Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Poultry Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, 2/26/2022: blue
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Ellie Wagner
• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Jaxon Wagner
• Grand Champion Junior Showmanship — Tyler Olson
• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship — Isaac Haich
• Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Sami Haberman
• Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Alice Sempek
Rabbits
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Dutch, 3/2/2020, Female: Blue/Top Dutch
• Harper Richard, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Holland Lop, 3/28/2022, Female: Purple/Reserve Holland
• Jolie Westrum, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Holland Lop, 4/10/2001, Male: Purple/Top Holland
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Mini Lop, 4/11/2022, Male: Purple
• Ava Richard, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Mini Lop, 11/2/2021, Female: Purple/Top Mini Lop
• Ethan Richard, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Mini Lop, 3/28/2022, Female: Purple/Reserve Mini Lop
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Mini Rex, 5/7/2022, Male: Purple/Top Mini Rex
• Cody Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Netherland Dwarf, 5/18/2019, Female: Blue/Reserve Netheraland Dwarf
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Netherland Dwarf, 9/7/2020, Male: Purple/Overall Reserve Rabbit
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit New Zealand, 2/20/2022, Male: Purple/Overall Grand Champion Rabbit
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Polish, 5/21/2022, Female: Purple
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Polish, 5/21/2022, Female: Purple/Top Polish
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Polish, 12/16/2018, Male: Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Rabbit Polish, 2/8/2019, Female: Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen 14 Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club Rabbit Rabbit Polish 6/14/2020 Male KN1 Blue
Kathryn Nelsen 14 Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club Rabbit Rabbit Polish 6/14/2020 Male KN2 Purple Reserve Polish
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship Kathryn Nelsen
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship Jolie Westrum
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship Ethan Richard
Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship Sami Haberman
Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship Jake Kralicek
Round Robin
• Grand Champion Senior — Patrick Kralicek
• Reserve Champion Senior — Makenzie Steinbrecher
• Grand Champion Junior Showman — Rory Swensen
• Reserve Champion Junior Showman — Molly Hunhoff
Sheep
CLASS 1: CROSSBRED MARKET EWE
Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Sheep, Market Sheep Crossbred, Female, 98: Blue
Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Sheep, Market Sheep Crossbred, Female, 98: Blue
Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Sheep, Market Sheep Crossbred, Female, 112: Purple
Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Sheep Market Sheep Crossbred, Female, 113: Purple
Grand Champion Market Ewe — Curtis Nelsen
Reserve Champion Market Ewe — Kathryn Nelsen
———
CLASSS 2 CROSSBRED MARKET WETHER
Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Sheep, Market Sheep Crossbred, Male, 104: purple
Grand Champion Market Wether — Kathryn Nelsen
Grand Champion Overall Market Sheep — Curtis Nelsen
Reserve Champion overall Market Sheep — Kathryn Nelsen
Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Ben Nelsen
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Curtis Nelsen
Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Kathryn Nelsen
Static Results
ELLIE CUMMINGS
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit, Green
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Green
• Entomology & Bees 2nd Year Collection Display Exhibit: Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Educational Display: Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Educational Display: Green
• Environment Small Quilted Item Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Fiber — Kit/Pattern: Green
———
ADISON DANILKO
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Wildlife & Fisheries Educational Display: Purple
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Blue
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Hobbies & Collections General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit Purple
———
KENZIE DRAKE
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Purple
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Red
• Visual Arts Plastic — Kit/Pattern: Red
———
NATHANIEL DRAKE
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic - Kit/Pattern: Green
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Green
———
WYATT FAIRLEY
Clever Clovers 4-H Club Home
• Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Foods & Nutrition One Loaf Yeast Bread: Purple
———
DRACE GASKINS
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Purple/Best of Show
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
———
QUINCY GASKINS
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Blue
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Cakes (No Commercial Mixes): Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Educational Poster: Purple
• Home Environment Original Centerpiece: Purple
• Home Environment Original Centerpiece: Purple
• Home Environment Original Centerpiece: Purple
• Home Environment Original Centerpiece: Purple
• Visual Arts Metal – Original: Blue
• Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Purple
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Purple
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Red
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Purple
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Purple
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
———
ADELYN GOEKEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Fiber – Original: Red
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Action Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Red
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Red
• Community Service General Community Service Display Exhibit: Purple
———
EDEN GOEKEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Blue
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Fiber – Original: Purple
• Visual Arts Fiber – Original: Purple
———
ELIZABETH GOEKEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Community Service General Community Service Display Exhibit: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles: Red
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Blue
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
———
EDEN GOEKEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
Visual Arts Fiber Kit: Red
———
ELIZA GURNEY
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Purple
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Red
———
ISABEL GURNEY
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Purple
• Home Environment Storage Item for a Room in Your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
———
PATRICK GURNEY
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
Foods & Nutrition Muffins Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
———
CODY HABERMAN
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Hobbies & Collections General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
• Poultry & Eggs Brown eggs Display Exhibit: Green
• Wood Science General Wood Science Display Exhibit: Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling: Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry: Green
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Green
• Poultry & Eggs Cream eggs Display Exhibit: Green
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Green/Best of Show
———
SAMI HABERMAN
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Glass – Original: Blue
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Textiles - Original Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Red
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Standard: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peas: Red
• Clothing & Textiles Constructed Clothing: Shorts, pants, culottes or other one-piece garment with a crotch seam: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Blue
• Companion Animal Educational Display: Purple
• Science General Wood Science Display Exhibit: Purple
• Poultry & Eggs Brown eggs Display Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Kit/Pattern: Blue
• Food Preservation Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves Food Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Hobbies & Collections Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibits: Blue
• Horse & Pony Educational Display: Purple
———
CHRISTOPHER HAICH
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Hobbies & Collections General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit: Purple
• Welding Science General Welding Science Display Exhibit: Blue
• Visual Arts Metal – Original: Purple/Best of Show
• Wood Science General Wood Science Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Automotive, Small & Tractor Engines General Automotive, Small & Tractor Engine Display Exhibit: Purple
• Get Up and Go 4-H Club Engineering General Engineering Display Exhibit: Purple
———
ELIZABETH HAICH
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit Green
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original Green
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit Green
• Hobbies & Collections General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit Green
———
ETHAN HAICH
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Wood Science General Wood Science Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
———
Isaac Haich
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Electricity General Electricity Display Exhibit: Purple
• Wood Science General Wood Science Display Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit: Purple
———
REBECCA HAICH
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit: Purple
• Hobbies & Collections General Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibit: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original: Blue
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
———
BELLA HEALY
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Wood - Kit/Pattern: Blue
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Purple
———
BLAISE HEALY
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Green
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Green
• Hobbies & Collections Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibits: Green
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Green
———
DIESEL HEALY
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Green/Best of Show
• Hobbies & Collections Hobbies & Collections Display Exhibits: Green
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Green
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Green
———
BAY HEWITT
Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Kitchen Accessory Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Green
• Citizenship General Citizenship Display Exhibit: Green
———
HARPER HINZ
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club Home
• Environment Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Fiber - Kit/Pattern: Green
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
———
MILEY JOHNSON
Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles Constructed Clothing: Skirt or Jumper: Purple/Best of Show
———
TRYAN JOHNSON
Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit Green
———
KENZIE KABEISEMAN
Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Cakes (No Commercial Mixes): Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Red
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Red
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Blue
• Foods & Nutrition Fun with Convenience Foods: Purple
———
TORRIE KOPEJTKA
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club Home
• Environment Medium-Sized Quilted Item Display Exhibit: Purple
———
JAKE KRALICEK
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry: Purple/Best of Show
• Foods & Nutrition Convenience Bread: Purple
———
CHESNEY KRONAIZL
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Poultry & Eggs Brown eggs Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Blue
• Photography What Makes SD Great Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Safety Educational Display / 9565: Farm Safety Display: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Purple
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Nature – Original: Blue
———
TY KRONAIZL
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Green
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Green
• Safety Educational Display / 9565: Farm Safety Display: Green
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Green
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Green
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Green
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Green
• Home Environment Recycle Remade: Cloverbud
———
ADDISON LANPHEAR
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Blue
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Health General Health Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Duct Tape – Original: Blue
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Purple
• Character Education Educational Display: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
———
BRAYLIN LATHROP
Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Rabbits/Cavies New or Recycled Constructed Item: Purple
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
———
THÉRÈSE LIBBY
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Cakes (No Commercial Mixes): Blue
• Wood Science Wood Finished Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Close-Up Display Exhibit: Blue
———
KINLEIGH LINDNER
Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Green
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Green
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Green
• Home Environment Constructed Fabric Kitchen Accessory Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Plaster – Original: Green
• Foods & Nutrition One Loaf Quick Bread: Green
• Citizenship General Citizenship Display Exhibit: Green
———
LILLIAN MARSHALL
Gayville Achievers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition One Loaf Quick Bread: Purple
• Electricity General Electricity Display Exhibit: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Blue
• Foods & Nutrition Muffins: Red
• Food Preservation Pickles Food Exhibit: Blue
• Foods & Nutrition Soy Baked Goods: Blue
• Foods & Nutrition Soy Baked Goods: Blue
• Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Blue
• Club Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Blue
• Food Preservation Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves Food Exhibit: Purple
• Dog, Dog Obedience & Dog Agility General Dog Display Exhibit: Purple
• Electricity Lighting: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies: Blue
———
MADELINE MARSHALL
Gayville Achievers 4-H Club
• Economics, Business & Marketing General Economics, Business, & Marketing Display Exhibit: White
• Computers & Technology Spreadsheet or Database Application: Purple
———
BENJAMIN NELSEN
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Food Preservation Dried Herbs Food Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Blue
• Hobbies & Collections Educational Poster: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Educational Poster: Purple
• Food Preservation Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves Food Exhibit: Purple
———
KATHRYN NELSEN
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Educational Poster: Purple
• Photography Architecture Display Exhibit: Red
• Food Preservation Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves Food Exhibit: Purple
• Wood Science Remake/Repair Wood Articles: Purple/Best of Show
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot: Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: White
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
• Food Preservation Dried Herbs Food Exhibit: Purple
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
———
AVA NELSON
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
———
RHNISSA NELSON
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
———
AZLYNN NORTH
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Plant Science, Crops & Weeds Crop Seed Collection (10 Samples): Purple
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Red
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
———
CECILIA POESCHL
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastics: Purple
———
MARY POESCHL
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastics: Purple
———
CLARA RICHELIEU
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Green
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Green
• Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Green
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Green
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Green
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Green
• Visual Arts Textiles - Kit/Pattern: Green
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Green
———
WILLA RICHELIEU
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original: Purple
• Visual Arts Textiles - Kit/Pattern: Red
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Red
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Blue
• Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit: Purple
• Robotics Robot Build: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles constructed: Purple
• Home Environment Original Centerpiece: Purple
———
ELI RIPPE
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic - Original Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping General Horticulture, Gardening, and Landscaping Display Exhibit Blue
• Graphic Design General Graphic Design Display Exhibit Purple
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Original Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit Purple
• Engineering Popsicle Bridge Purple
———
ETHAN RIPPE
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Engineering Popsicle Bridge: Purple
• Dog, Dog Obedience & Dog Agility Educational Poster: Purple
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Blue
• Visual Arts General Visual Arts Display Exhibit: Red
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Blue
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
———
OWEN RIPPE
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Green
———
MACKENZIE STEINBRECHER
Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: White
• Photography Non-Living Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Non-Living Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Red
• Photography People Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography People Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography People Display Exhibit: Red
• Photography People Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography People Display Exhibit: Purple
———
RORY SWENSEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original: Red
• Goats New or Recycled Constructed Item: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Purple
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Purple
• Visual Arts Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment - Kit/Pattern: Blue
———
RYLEN SWENSEN
Get Up and Go 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Blue
• Visual Arts Wood – Original: Purple
• Wood Science Wood Construction and Finish Display Exhibit: Purple
———
EASTON VELLEK
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Purple
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Okra: Blue
• Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry: Blue
———
ELLIE WAGNER
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Red
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Community Service General Community Service Display Exhibit: Purple/Best of Show
• Visual Arts Duct Tape – Original: Red
• Character Education Educational Display: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles Recycled Garment: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Blue
• Home Environment Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Health Homemade health & beauty products: Purple
• Health Homemade health & beauty products: Purple
• Safety Educational Poster / 9566: Farm Safety Poster: Purple
———
JAXSON WAGNER
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Safety Educational Poster / 9566: Farm Safety Poster: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Home Environment Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Red
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple/Best of Show
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
• Home Environment Wall or Door Item for your Home Display Exhibit: Purple
• Outdoor Education/Recreation General Outdoor Education/Recreation Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Purple
• Visual Arts Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds - Kit/Pattern: Blue
———
ELLIE WAGNER
Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club
• Child Development & Family Life Game, Puzzle or Toy: Purple
———
RYDER WEIBEL
Yankton Clovers 4-H Club
• Visual Arts Plastic – Original: Purple
———
JOLIE WESTRUM
Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Foods & Nutrition Bars: Purple
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
———
HUNTER WUEBBEN
Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
———
KAYLEE WUEBBEN
Clever Clovers 4-H Club
• Photography Close Up Display Exhibit: Purple
• Clothing & Textiles Selected Outfit: Purple
• Photography Animals Display Exhibit: Blue
• Photography Landscape/Nature Display Exhibit: Red
• Home Environment Outdoor Art Display Exhibit: Purple
Swine
CLASS 1: CHESTER WHITE BREEDING GILT
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Breeding Swine Chester White, 2/2/2022, Female, 1831: Purple
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Breeding Swine Chester White, 2/10/2022, Female, 1832: Purple
———
CLASS 2: DUROC BREEDING GILT
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Breeding Swine Duroc, 2/2/2022, Female, 1836: purple
• Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt — Jake Kralicek, Duroc
• Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt — Jake Kralicek, Chester White
———
CLASS 3: CROSSBRED BREEDING GILT
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Breeding Swine Crossbred, 2/1/2022, Female, 1799: purple
• Alana Olsen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Breeding Swine Crossbred, 12/6/2021, Female, 1805: purple
• Grand Champion Market Gilt — Alana Olsen
• Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Chesney Kronaizl
• Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt — Alana Olsen, Crossbred
• Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Gilt — Chesney Kronaizl, Crossbred
———
CLASS 4: BERKSHIRE MARKET GILT
• Ainsley Clark, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Berkshire, 8-6 Female 46, 1798 298: purple
———
CLASS 5: DUROC MARKET GILT
• Laney Clark, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Duroc, 12-1, Female, 330: purple
• Grand Champion Purebred Market Gilt — Laney Clark
• Reserve Champion Purebred Market Gilt — Ainsley Clark
———
CLASS 6: CROSSBRED MARKET GILT
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, 5-2, Female, 214 purple
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, 4-5, Female, 216: purple
• Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt — Jake Kralicek, Crossbred
———
CLASS 7: HAMPSHIRE MARKET BARROW
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Hampshire, 1-5, Male, 251: purple
———
CLASS 9: CROSSBRED MARKET BARROW
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, 8-3, Male, 220: purple
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, 4-8, Male, 217: purple
• Alana Olsen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, Male, 225: purple
———
CLASS 10: CROSSBRED MARKET BARROW
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Swine, Market Swine Crossbred, 13-2, Male, 254: purple
• Grand Champion Overall Market Barrow — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred gilt
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred Barrow
• Grand Champion Overall Market Swine — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred Gilt
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Swine — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred Barrow
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Patrick Kralicek
• Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Alana Olsen
• Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Chesney Kronaizl
YIA Results
• Miley Johnson, Yankton Wranglers — Fashion Revue, Blue
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers — Fashion Revue, Participation
• Bay Hewitt, Clever Clovers — Fashion Revue, Participation
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers — Fashion Revue, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers — Public Presentation, Demonstration, Purple/Top purple
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers — Public Presentation, Illustrated Talk, Purple/Top purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers — Public Presentation, Illustrated Talk, Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers — Public Presentation, Demonstration, Purple/Top Purple
• Bella Healy, Get up and Go — Special Foods, Purple/Top purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers — Special Foods, Purple
