A Holiday Gift

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping to begin, and this year more than ever, treating local stores to your business could be the best gift to your community this Christmas.
“It is important to shop local — especially this year — to show our support for our businesses,” Marissa Terca, program and event coordinator for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Press & Dakotan. “We want our businesses to thrive and the only way to do that is by supporting them.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the country have been struggling for much of the year and economic indicators for rural retailers are not good.
The most recent survey of Midwestern banks and CEOs conducted by Creighton University’s economics professor Ernie Goss forecasts a possible 3.1% decline in store sales in rural areas this year.
“That’s a real concern because, in this part of the country, I am expecting probably a 30% increase in online sales,” Goss told the Press & Dakotan this week. “When you put the 3% decrease in retail sales with the 30% increase in online sales, you’re looking at a 2%-3% increase in sales — but, unfortunately, it shows up somewhere else.”
Though online sales dollars often leave the state, they aren’t entirely bad for South Dakota, because of sales tax as well as shipping and warehousing fees collected, he said.
“But, every dollar you spend locally is a dollar spent in other parts of the local economy,” Goss said. “On the flip side, when you spend online, it drains resources from the local area.”
The pandemic has incentivized online purchasing, he said.
“Local retailers, when they are price- and service-competitive, that’s where to go,” Goss said. “One of the things particular to rural economic development is that once these retailers are gone, it’s going to take a while to get them back.”
Some of the Midwestern states surveyed, including South Dakota, experience “brain drain,” caused by migration out of state. Brain drain can be mitigated by shopping locally, he said.
Also, services offered by local retailers can be much more sensitive to the individual, he said.
“The clothing store I go to calls me every time there’s a good sale going on,” Goss said. “I used to like a particular necktie. They would call me when those were in and I would go in and buy them. I’ve never gotten a call from a national retailer.”
Where local businesses may not be able to compete with national retailers on some levels, the locals do know their market better and can compete through service, he said.
According to the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA), caring for their customers and community is what Mom and Pop shops do best.
“Local shops across South Dakota have enhanced their online presence this year, including purchasing options on their websites and sharing their inventory on social media,” SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson said in a recent media release. “We encourage shoppers who would prefer to stay home to consider looking online within their community first.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 60% of consumers are already planning to do at least half of their holiday shopping locally, and retailers can leverage that to their benefit.
There are a number of good tools retailers can use to connect with their market, but top-quality customer service with a personal touch can be a big plus, especially with the customers who won’t be shopping in-person this year.
The local customers will be the key to local businesses having a successful holiday season, even in a pandemic.
“I think there is a difficult time right now,” Goss concluded. “We may be supportive and attempt to buy local, understanding that long term, this is good for my economy.”
