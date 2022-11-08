Wagner Care Facility Damaged By Fire

WAGNER — A Tuesday morning fire at a Wagner nursing home has resulted in the evacuation of 40 residents to other facilities.
The Wagner Fire Department responded to the call at the Good Samaritan Center (GSC) facility, located on the western end of this Charles Mix County town of 1,500 residents.
The residents are safe, and efforts have begun to relocate them, according to Good Samaritan Society Executive Director Phil Samuelson.
“Firefighters were on scene at Good Samaritan Society — Wagner after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. All residents were safely evacuated to the Wagner armory and hospital,” he said.
“We plan for events like these and are so grateful to our staff for their quick actions to ensure residents’ safety. We cannot thank the community enough for their support during this time.”
Efforts were underway Tuesday to find new living arrangements for the displaced residents, according to Good Samaritan spokeswoman Tess Hedrick.
“Residents are being relocated to nearby Good Samaritan Society locations while crews are on-site assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
Local firefighters responded to the blaze, with photos showing what appeared to be a large amount of smoke emanating from the roof.
The Wagner fire chief is in charge of the effort and scene, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
“The state Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist,” Mangan added.
Neither the Wagner Fire Department nor the State Fire Marshal’s Office could be reached Tuesday for comment.
The Wagner Fire Department was fighting the blaze with the assistance of mutual aid from at least two other units, according to a scanner report.
The Wagner Community Memorial Hospital-Avera (WCMH-A), located two blocks from the nursing home, learned of the fire call around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to hospital CEO Bryan Slaba.
“Things are going as good as can be expected,” he told the Press & Dakotan, emphasizing the evacuation brought together a community team effort.
“Wagner Good Samaritan has 41 residents,” he said. “At the time of the fire, one was at a medical visit, and one was on a home visit. They evacuated 39 residents at that time. I’m assuming the one on a medical visit joined the other residents and the other one remained at home.”
The residents were relocated about 50-50 between two sites, Slaba said.
“Of the 40 residents, 22 were evacuated to the (National Guard) armory, and we accepted 18 residents,” he said. “We will house them until they find a place to stay.”
WCMH-A will house the displaced residents as long as needed, Slaba said.
“They will be here for at least one night,” he said. “(GSC) will try to find places for all of them, but they’re welcome to stay with us as long as needed.”
At first, WCMH-A staff were unsure of the extent of the nursing home’s fire, Slaba said.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We didn’t know the extent of the fire or any injuries. We just knew that some of them would be coming to us.”
GSC had immediately taken ambulatory nursing home residents to the armory using available transportation, Slaba said. However, those residents in wheelchairs or using other assistance presented more of a challenge, he added.
“We learned the nursing home was having some transportation issues with some of the residents,” Slaba said. “We had people on our staff asking, ‘Should we just run up the street and bring them here to the hospital? It’s only two blocks between us.’”
After a flurry of text messages among hospital staff members, the effort fell quickly into place, the CEO said. The staff tackled two needs at once, he added.
“We had to pull out every bed in storage. Thankfully, we have the new wing with 10 rooms, so we were able to use that for more space,” he said.
“We started rolling the beds down to the farthest room and work out way back. People from all departments went to work, and we had people who weren’t on shift at the time who came in to help.”
At the same time, WCMH-A staff members began evacuating the non-ambulatory residents from the neighboring nursing home, Slaba said.
“They literally ran to Good Sam and started moving their residents,” he said. “I looked up and saw our staff coming back. The sight of them, all in a row, pushing 14 wheelchairs down the street brought tears to my eyes.”
Six cars, along with SUVs, were available, if needed, to move additional residents, he added.
The rescue effort wasn’t limited to hospital employees, Slaba said. The fire drew the attention of everyone in the surrounding area, and volunteers came from the neighboring school, businesses and even one man pumping gas at a convenience store.
Both WCMH-A and Wagner Good Samaritan staff checked on residents’ conditions and made sure they had their medication and other care, Slaba said.
GSC officials were at the armory, checking on those 22 residents and getting the logistics in place for the move to other facilities, Slaba said.
At the same time, the evacuation and relocation were carried out amidst the Election Day voting under way in the same gymnasium.
“The south half of the basketball marking on the floor was for polling places, and the north half was turned into a makeshift care site for these 22 displaced nursing home residents,” Slaba said. “Businesses and people were coming out, offering anything needed and providing support in any way they could.”
Tuesday’s fire and evacuation showed the crucial need for health care facilities in rural communities, Slaba said. They provide a vital role not only for everyday health care needs but also catastrophes such as fires, tornadoes and major accidents, he added.
WCMH-A employs around 90 people, including 25 nurses and about a half-dozen nurse aides, the CEO said.
“Everyone hopes we never have these things happen, but we’re prepared for it,” he said. “We’re a town of 1,500 residents, with a school district of 800-900 students and a service area of 4,000 people. We need a strong health care community, and that includes long-term care, a hospital and all sorts of other professionals.”
The WCMH-A and GSC facilities work together, with the nursing home residents served by the hospital and other providers, Slaba said. During the early stages of the pandemic, WCMH-A shared its vaccine supply to prevent the COVID-19 spread among the nursing home residents.
For now, WCMH-A is prepared to house the displaced nursing home residents for as long as needed, Slaba said.
“We’ve got the room, and these aren’t acute-care patients who demand a lot of medical attention,” he said. “We’re ready to provide whatever care is needed.”
