Wagner Care Facility Damaged By Fire

Smoke billows from the Good Samaritan Center in Wagner Tuesday morning. Officials said 41 residents were evacuated safely and relocated.

 Courtesy Photo

WAGNER — A Tuesday morning fire at a Wagner nursing home has resulted in the evacuation of 40 residents to other facilities.

The Wagner Fire Department responded to the call at the Good Samaritan Center (GSC) facility, located on the western end of this Charles Mix County town of 1,500 residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.