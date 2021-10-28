Witches, ghosts and goblins will fill the downtown area on Saturday as Yankton’s Meridian District hosts Harvest Halloween. Meanwhile, the Market at the Meridian is holding its last farmers market until next May at the corner of Second St. and Douglas Ave. from 9 a.m.-noon. Books, treats and candy are available for children who make it there.
Jay Henseler performs his original music along with covers of favorite tunes.
