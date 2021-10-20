Yankton Thrive has announced that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has awarded the organization a workforce recruitment grant in the amount of $100,000.
“Communities have been desiring workforce partnership programs to grow our labor force and GOED and the South Dakota Legislature have been responsive,” said Yankton Thrive CEO, Nancy Wenande. “We are excited to have this new opportunity to enhance out-of-state workforce recruitment as a means to support local business growth.”
In August, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced a workforce recruitment program to inform out-of-state job seekers that South Dakota businesses across the state are hiring.
Communities were invited to apply for funding to support relocation bonuses, signing bonuses and upskilling, which will be distributed based on the partnership commitment and grant guidelines.
Yankton Thrive, through their membership with Advantage South Dakota (ASD), is also able to participate in a collaborate workforce marketing effort with other communities served by NorthWestern Energy. “Partnering with ASD communities provides us additional leverage as we share the bountiful career opportunities in Yankton,” said Wenande.
A state-wide workforce campaign has already begun, and the collaborative ASD digital campaign should launch in early November throughout the states of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
For grant guidelines and application information, contact Rita Nelson, Yankton Thrive Workforce Development Director, at rita@yanktonsd.com or 605-665-3636 ext 103.
