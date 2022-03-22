VERMILLION — “Learning about gamelan music is learning about life,” according to gamelan master Midiyanto. Celebrate the music and instruments of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan and discover how gamelan is a reflection of Indonesian lessons, values and culture. The exhibition opens March 25 in the National Music Museum’s Groves Gallery for Special Exhibitions in Vermillion, with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. The NMM’s Tatag community ensemble will perform at 6 p.m.
Beginning on March 26, the exhibit will be open to the public through the summer months on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.