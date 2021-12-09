100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 10, 1921
• Plans are all made to start graveling of the Douglas Avenue road past the cemetery on Monday, and it will be pressed as long as the weather permits. It is believed anywhere from 15 to 25 teams will start on the job of hauling the gravel.
• Everything is in readiness for the opening Monday morning of the second annual show of the Greater Northwest Poultry association, Secretary N.P. Anderson announced. Some of the best birds in the state are to be shown here this year. Indications are now that more than 1,000 birds will be entered when the show gets under way.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 10, 1946
• The small potato chip sideline that Bill Moore started in Yankton a couple of years ago in connection with his confectionery store at 326 W. Third street gives promise of developing into quite a lucrative business with the installation of new equipment at his factory which will not only increase production but assures the public of fresher and more tasty potato chips.
• New bleachers have been built in the high school gymnasium-auditorium in Springfield to make seating room for the basketball games and tournaments which are coming along this season. The set of built-in bleachers run full length of the gym on the east side and are six tiers high, making room for nearly 400 people, which added to the movable bleachers on the west side plus chair room will make it possible to accommodate 800 or more people at a game.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 10, 1971
• In a report by Mrs. Henry Vedin, the World War I Auxiliary was informed that its membership currently stands at 43, with some prospective new members being considered.
• Roger Hansen, owner of Fireball Decal-Screen Printing, celebrated its grand opening Thursday. Hansen, 26, moved his two-year-old plant to Centerville into quarters built by the Centerville Development Corporation as the community got its first major industrial operation underway.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 10, 1996
• Monday night Yankton City Commission approved a business phone line request and signed a two-year contract with Jake Hoffner, owner of Hoffner Flying, Inc. Hoffner requested a business line be provided by the city at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport, connecting the line to an around-the-clock, automated information system to provide callers with airport status, Great Lakes Aviation arrival times and various phone numbers for Great Lakes Aviation and airport business. Hoffner replaces Myron Van Gerpen with Falcon Aviation, airport manager for the past 20 years.
• Performance under pressure led the Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team to a first place finish in a triangular with Mitchell and Sioux Falls Lincoln at the Summit Center Monday night.
