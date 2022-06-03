100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 4, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday June 4, 1947
• Over 150 Yankton baseball youngsters, divided into Yankton’s American and National leagues, inaugurate Junior-Junior baseball competition next week according to announcement from Gene Farrell today.
• Approximately 53 small chickens and a small brooder house at 700 Pearl street were completely demolished by fire, believed to have been started by a small stove, yesterday afternoon about 3:00, according to report from assistant fire chief Joe Kulish. The property was owned by Jonn Buehlmann.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 4, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 4, 1997
• Gayville-Volin voters approved the $2.8 million bond issue by 67.7%, surpassing the required 60%. The final vote stood at 436 yes, 206 no and two spoiled ballots. The $2.8 million bond issue includes $2.5 million for a K-12 school and gym in Gayville and $300,000 for equipment and other expenses.
• Dr. Rich Kaplan will be sending a letter of resignation of sorts to the thousands of patients he has on file, children who have come to him for medical attention during his 7½ years at the Yankton Medical Clinic. On June 30, the pediatrician leaves his practice at the clinic to take on a dual position in Sioux Falls, with the goal of helping children on a larger scale.
