Group Cancels Walk, Plans Next Step

Because of the pandemic, this year’s Meridian Bridge walk for suicide awareness has been cancelled — but other help remains available for those struggling with mental health issues.
The assistance has become critically important with the rising stress, anxiety and depression many people are feeling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Bridging Yankton committee emphasized the “Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk” will return next year. The committee partners with the Helpline Center to hold the event, consisting of music and speakers at Riverside Park along with the walk over both decks of Meridian Bridge.
“We’re definitely having the walk in 2021. We’ve chosen the date and music, and we already have high school students and other volunteers,” committee member Jan Garrity said. “We have a great timeline, because we always hold it the first Saturday of August. We already have a system set up where we don’t have to change it too much.”
The annual walk, which would have marked its fourth year, has drawn as many as 400 participants, said committee member Chuck Evander. The sheer number of people, and the nature of the event, made it impossible to hold this year’s event under COVID-19 recommendations, he added.
“We’re really disappointed we’re not going to have the walk, but it was just too concerning,” he said. “We have a lot of hugging and touching among people at the event, supporting each other. And during the speakers, it gets really emotional. It just didn’t feel right to hold it with social distancing.”
The event offers an opportunity to gather and share emotions, Garrity added.
“We’re just at a time when everyone wants to be with each other and share stories and remembrances of our lost ones,” she said. “We just really can’t do that online.”
In addition, committee member Deanna Branaugh has suggested encouraging people to walk that day (Aug. 1), wherever they are, in memory of loved ones who took their own lives.
“I think it’s such a healing moment for people, and we want to offer some other alternative,” she said.
The pandemic has affected all walks of life, Evander said.
“This (disease) has rocked everybody, and they’re all stressed out,” he said. “We can’t go to community events, the gym or church. We have the emotional shutting down, where you can’t get what you need.”
Bridging Yankton wants to continue promoting suicide awareness, committee member Pat Garrity said. The committee helped launch crisis texting for Yankton High School students and promotes the 211 helpline.
“Our mission isn’t diminished — we just need to find a new method. We could use Facebook or online seminars,” Pat Garrity said. “We would like to get something going this summer or fall.”
The need for immediate alternatives comes amidst the self-isolation and the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.
The jolt in daily life has affected all ages, Pat Garrity added. Because of COVID-19, many people are also deprived of attending weddings, births and funerals.
“Everyone should pay attention how their neighbors are doing,” he said. “I know one person who delivers pharmacy orders to his elderly neighbor, but it’s also a manner of checking up on them. If I see teenage kids aren’t out of the house for two or three days, I begin to wonder about them.”
Branaugh recommended reaching out to others through letters, phone calls and texts.
In addition, Evander recommends recognizing noticeable changes in a person’s behavior. He considers it appropriate to ask them how they are doing.
Committee member Julie O’Brien said she has sought to end the stigma of suicide.
“The bridge walk brings us (survivors) together, unfortunately, because we have this in common and maybe have the comfort level so we can talk about it,” she said. “We have the volunteers in the high school who talk about it with the kids.”
The Meridian Bridge walk promotes hope, Jan Garrity said.
“It’s been five years after we lost (our son) Sam, and I have hope for life, and I hope we can work forward,” she said.
Branaugh spoke of the determination to make it through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.
“We’re survivors,” she said.
