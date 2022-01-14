Yankton Community Health Center will have new hours of operation starting on Jan. 18, 2022.
To increase availability for patients’ schedules, Horizon Health Care in Yankton will be expanding its hours. Yankton Community Health Center will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Providers Amanda Thoms, CNP, and Morgan Jones, DNP, FNP-C, will be available for appointments. Horizon hopes this change offers enhanced access to appointments for patients in the Yankton area.
This change will not affect Yankton Dental Clinic’s hours, which are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
