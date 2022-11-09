Clay County Voters Approve Public Safety Center

Tuesday’s general election brought major changes across the Yankton region.
In the second try for a new facility, Clay County voters passed a proposed $42.8 million public safety center in Tuesday’s election 2,700-1,763, or a 60-40% margin.
The new center in Vermillion will house a new jail as well as the offices for the Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Last year, Clay County voters rejected a proposal for a new jail and courthouse.
In southeast South Dakota, legislators were elected in District 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21. Redistricting created races with candidates running for seats representing new constituents.
In northeast Nebraska, a new legislator was guaranteed for District 40, which includes Holt, Antelope, Knox, Cedar, Dixon and Pierce counties.
The following is a rundown of available election results.
SOUTH DAKOTA
• DISTRICT 16: In the Senate race, Republican Jim Bolin of Canton won the two-year seat with 6,770 votes, followed by Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson with 2,610 and independent Brian Burge of Marion with 847.
In the House race, the two seats were won by Republicans Karla Lems and Kevin Jensen, both of Canton, with a respective 5,951 and 5,825 votes. The third candidate, Democrat Matt Ness of Canton, received 2,744 votes.
• DISTRICT 17: In the Senate race, Republican Sydney Davis of Burbank ran unopposed and received 5,997 votes.
In the House race, the two seats were won by Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes with a respective 4,938 and 4,055 votes. The third candidate, Democrat Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder of Vermillion, finished with 3,585.
• DISTRICT 19: In the Senate race, Republican Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland defeated Democrat Russell Graeff, also of Scotland, by a 7,906-1,792 margin.
In the House race, Republicans Drew Peterson of Salem and Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria claimed the two seats with 6,323 and 5,596 votes, respectively. They had no other opposition.
• DISTRICT 21: In the Senate race, Republican Erin Tobin of Winner defeated Democrat Dan Andersson of Burke 7,976-1,771.
In the House race, Republicans Marty Overweg of Corsica and Rocky Blare of Ideal claimed the two seats with a respective 6,154 and 5,501 votes. They had no other opponents.
• BON HOMME: In the District 1 county commission race, Republican Mary Jo Bauder defeated Democrat Dennis Hovorka 338-173 for the seat. Both are from the Tyndall area.
• CHARLES MIX: In the race for Conservation District Supervisor, Tom Varilek and Jerrod Rolston won the seats with 1,514 and 1,276 votes. The third candidate, Alex Petrik, finished with 1,029 votes.
• CLAY: In the race for at-large county commission seats, the two spots were won by Republican David Thiesse and Democrat Geoffrey Gray-Lobe with a respective 2,144 and 2,113 votes. They were followed by Democrat Constance Moore Nelsen with 2,000 and Republican James Bohnsack with 1,746.
• TURNER: In the lone county race, Tony Ciampa defeated Linda Georgeson 556-278 for the District 5 county commission seat.
• JRWDD: In the James River Water Development District race, Dan Klimisch defeated Sandy Williams 1,759-996 for the District 9 director seat.
———
VOTER TURNOUT
The statewide voter turnout was 59.4%. The following are the turnouts for area counties
• Bon Homme: 2,589 of 3,879 for 66.74%
• Charles Mix: 3,143 of 5,393 for 58.28%
• Clay: 4,804 of 8,422 for 57.04%
• Douglas: 1,492 of 2,129 for 70.08%
• Hutchinson: 3,211 of 4,874 for 65.88%
• Turner: 3,901 of 5,856 for 66.62%
• Union: 6,828 of 12,246 for 55.76%
• Yankton: 9,058 of 14,620 for 61.96%
———
STATEWIDE
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson coasted to victory Tuesday, receiving 253,469 (77%) of votes versus his Libertarian opponent, Collin Duprel, who received 73,945 (23%) of votes cast in the U.S. House race. In Clay County, Johnson received 2,970 votes; Duprel received 1,163.
Republican incumbent Sen. John Thune also coasted to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He received 241,986 votes (70%); his opponents, Democratic Brian Bengs received 90,903 (26%) and Libertarian Tamara Lesner received 14,679 (4%).
Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will return to that office; he ran unopposed Tuesday. The winners of other Constitutional offices include:
• SECRETARY OF STATE: Republican Monae Johnson defeated Democrat Thomas Cool 212,039 to 112,777.
• STATE AUDITOR: Republican Rich Sattgast is the winner with 206,352 votes. Democrat Stephanie Marty received 105,021 votes and Libertarian Rene Meyer received 17,981.
• STATE TREASURER: Republican Josh Haeder defeated Democrat John Cunningham. Haeder received 219,030 votes; Cunningham received 107,781.
• COMMISSIONER OF SCHOOL AND PUBLIC LANDS: Republican Brock Greenfield is victorious over Democrat Timothy Azure. Greenfield received 215,447 votes; Azuer received 107,385.
• PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSIONER: Republican incumbent Chris Nelson defeated Democrat Jeffrey Barth. Nelson received 226,845 votes; 103,269 votes were cast for Barth.
In addition, South Dakotans voted on two ballot measures.
They passed Constitutional Amendment D, which expands Medicaid eligibility, by 191,996-149-603, a margin of 56-44%.
They rejected Initiated Measure 27, legalizing the possession, use and distribution of marijuana, by 183,289-163,562 for a margin of 53-47%.
NEBRASKA
In the District 40 race, Barry DeKay of Niobrara defeated Keith Kube of Crofton for the four-year term by a margin of 9,466-6,478. DeKay will replace current Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who chose not to run again for office.
The following are the results of local contested races.
• BLOOMFIELD: In the school board race, the three leaders with the combined Knox County and Cedar County votes were Holly Ziegler 632, Justin Jindra with 601 and Dee Bratetic 438. The fourth candidate, Dana Jeannoutot, had 394.
In the city race, Brad Eckmann defeated Bryan Young 230-202 for mayor.
• COLERIDGE: In the village board race, the two seats were won by George Hefner and Chad Frerichs with 153 and 107 votes, respectively. They were followed by Kelly Hammer with 92 and Dennis Heitman with 12.
• CROFTON: In the school board race: the three seats were won by Jayne Arens 515, Amy Hoffman 475 and Craig Marsch 464. The rest of the field consisted of Travis Poppe and Jennifer Wubben 452 each, Angela Kolterman 308, Bethany Wortmann 294 and Sherri Bates Sobotka 122.
In the mayor’s race, Robert Evans defeated James Murphy 190-166. In the city council race, Larry Peitz won of the of the at-large seats with 180 votes, while Michael Chase and Jason Wavrunek tied for the second seat with 168 votes each. They were followed by Ed Steffen with 157.
• HARTINGTON: In the city race, Mark Becker won the mayor’s race while Cody Christensen and (write-in candidate) Colin Kathol won with 522 and 430 votes. The third candidate, Clark Johnson, collected 228.
• HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE: In the school board race, the three seats were won by Candice Climer 1,238, Ian Lange 1,113 and Jason Dendinger 1,030, while Timothy Burbach finished with 919.
• ISANTI (SANTEE): The three seats were won by Anita LaPointe with 38 and write-in candidates Susan Pike with 34 and Waylon LaPlante with 30. The rest of the field included Steven Moose 28 and Tashina Denney 27, with 14 write-in votes not assigned.
• NEWCASTLE: In the race for town board, the three seats went to Russell Koch 76, Stacy Lund 71 and Brya Gotch 70. Others receiving votes were James Olander 57, Jack E. Moore 50 and Joy Ramirez 33.
• PONCA: In the mayor’s race, D.J. Smith defeated John G. Leader 245-172.
• WAUSA: In the village election, the three seats were won by Chris Ferdig 189, Nicholas Morgan 177 and Robert Marks 157. The fourth candidate, Dan Wamberg, collected 101 votes.
• WYNOT: The three school board seats went to Susan Lenzen 302, Todd Pinkelman 274, Laurie Schulte 243 with the fourth candidate, James Eskens, receiving 204.
In the village race, Terry Pinkelman and Jim Hans won the two seats with 69 and 21 votes.
In a ballot measure, voters approved implementing a local sales tax by a 52-40 margin.
———
Dave Lias of the Vermillion Plain Talk contributed to this story.
