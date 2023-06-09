POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 2:21 am
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• James Larson, 47, Yankton was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Linda Grate, 45, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Reva Talton, 44, Winner, was arrested Wednesday for violation of probation and failure to comply.
• Mark Holzbauer, 61, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Kristee Entzel, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Scott Ludwig, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Jesse Watts, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions without order.
• Andrew Johnson, 23, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear.
• Jason Westpal, 54, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions, possession of a controlled substance in schedules i or ii and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lewis Simms, 55, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions.
• Trevor Yeigh, 18, Yankton was arrested Thursday on a Yankton County warrant.
• James Brown III, 47, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for court services and violation of probation.
• Dean Honomichl. 40, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a Union County warrant for breach of conditions, parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections, failure to appear, fleeing and grand theft/all others over $1,000.
• Brandon Novak, 55, Mission Hill. Was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence and open container.
• Wade Venosdel, 65, Yankton, was arrested Friday for threatening law enforcement officer or family and entering or refusing to leave property after order/order defied.
