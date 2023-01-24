100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 25, 1923
• More complaints are coming to the Park Board of profanity and bullying of small children on the skating pond at Garfield park. The Board threatens to withdraw the privilege of the ice from offenders in this direction if the offenses continue.
• West Third street was subjected to tremors yesterday afternoon which were at first thought to be a local visitation of an earthquake but later were traced to an explosion as the contributing cause. Charles Smith and Ernest Dowling, in conversation in front of the gas office, led the investigation which ended in the upstairs studio of Louis Janousek. A little sheet iron stove spread out into one long strip of metal gave testimony to the force of the explosion, which it was found was caused by a match being applied to wood kindling to which a quantity of old films had been added.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 25, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 25, 1973
• Irene High School’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow is Mary Gunderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dexter Gunderson. Miss Gunderson will receive a specially designed award from General Mills, sponsor of the annual Betty Crocker Search for American Homemakers of Tomorrow. In addition she remains eligible for state and national honors.
• An estimated 300 million bushels of unmarketed grain could cost Nebraska farmers more than $300 million if the market drops, according to the director of the state Department of Agriculture. The chairman of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Robert P. Marland, said the current boxcar shortage has caused approximately eight million bushels of grain to be stored on the ground.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 25, 1998
• No paper
