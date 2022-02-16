Hartelco Plans Fiber Expansion In Northeast Nebraska

HARTINGTON, Neb. — With the assistance of a state program for rural areas, fiber expansion for better Internet access is planned this year for northwest Cedar County, Nebraska.
Hartelco officials unveiled Wednesday the North Star project, with construction hopefully starting this spring. The project will serve a possible 118 customers between Hartington and South Yankton. The line will use ditches on its route, cross U.S. Highway 81 and go west but not enter South Dakota.
The project qualified for state funding under LB 388, a bill passed and signed during the 2021 Nebraska Legislature. The program, which uses a cost-sharing arrangement, uses federal coronavirus relief money to help bring better broadband to rural areas.
“We qualified for LB 388, which targets underserved areas,” CEO Tom Noecker told the Press & Dakotan. “Hartelco will still fund the majority of the project. The state’s share depends on the project’s final costs, so we won’t know the final amount from the state until we finish the project.”
Over the last decade, Hartelco has brought fiber optic internet to Hartington and Bow Valley, with North Star representing the next step, Noecker said.
“The South Yankton, Nebraska, area south of Discovery Bridge is extremely underserved when it comes to internet,” he said. “We’re expanding services to this area to give them access to reliable Fiber Fast internet.”
The pandemic has fueled an already increased demand as more people work from home, students take online classes and farming upgrades its technology, Noecker said. In addition, telehealth has become used more.
“Customers are constantly needing and demanding higher amounts of bandwidth in their homes and businesses,” he said. “The fiber investment prepares us all for what’s to come in the future.”
These underserved residents will gain access to their own true connection, Noecker said. They can download speeds up to 100 megabits per second (mgs or Mbps) and a symmetrical upload speed of 100 megabits per second.
The internet speeds up to 100 Mbps will allow ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices simultaneously, and capacity to support a work-from-home lifestyle. With the higher speed, customers can get streaming service for options like Netflix and Hulu.
The use of fiber optics and the new line carries a number of advantages, according to Hartelco general manager Dave Nilles.
“You’re your own connection with Hartelco Fiber Fast Internet. With fiber to every home, you’re not sharing your internet with anyone else. Your internet is only yours, as it should be,” he said. “There are no data caps. There is no latency or any weather-related interruptions.”
Customer sign-up has started, with completion of the fiber expansion planned for later this year depending on weather and available supplies, Nilles said.
“This will be a process with numerous different stages. We are installing 35 miles of optic,” he said. “Installation will not be immediate, but when we are finished, we guarantee you your speed.”
The rate system will be determined in the future, according to Hartelco marketing manager Marie Noecker. A home or business doesn’t need to be a current Hartelco customer to sign up for the fiber expansion, and customers can sign up now or at a later time.
Besides providing more convenience, the improved internet can be seen as an investment, Marie said. “It increases the real estate value an average of 3.1%, which comes to about $5,400 on a $175,000 home or about $9,000 on a $300,000 home,” she said.
Tom Noecker announced another company move Wednesday.
“With 5G technology on the horizon, Hartelco has also vested in the Ehresmann Engineering tower company out of Yankton,” he said. “Ehresmann Engineering is a well-established company with great employees and strong leadership. We look forward to being associated with them in the future.”
Hartelco shareholders, directors and employees are dedicated to keeping the company in Hartington, Tom Noecker said. “With the quickly declining amount of landline phones, we plan to expand our involvement into fiber optics as well as cellular,” he said.
Tom Noecker sees the company’s move as a way of contributing to the region’s economy and lifestyle, particularly as customers navigate through the pandemic and beyond.
“This is a growing area, both northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota,” he said. “These upgrades will put us in a good position. We’ll be sitting well.”
