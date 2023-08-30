• The sheriff’s department received a report at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism or intentional damage at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday of vandalism or intentional damage on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on W. 23rd Street.
• Police received a report at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on Green Street.
