VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business was ranked No. 15 on The Princeton Review’s list of top 50 online MBA programs for 2022. Increasing one spot from last year, Beacom’s online MBA program has maintained top 20 rankings for seven consecutive years.
“It is great to see that our efforts to introduce innovations in our MBA programs are getting recognized through the consistent high rankings we continue to get,” said Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., dean of the Beacom School of Business. “Our online MBA program has witnessed tremendous growth, and we look forward to seeing our MBA programs continue to grow substantially in the coming years as we offer flexible course schedules, personalized advising and high-quality learning experiences from our talented and dedicated faculty.”
Venkatachalam said the business school focuses on preparing workforce professionals to succeed in the MBA program and beyond. The online MBA offers five unique specializations, which allow students to customize the program to fit their goals. In addition, online students have many opportunities to strengthen their connection with the school.
“We are grateful to be among the company of those graduate educators who share this honor with us,” said Jewel Shepherd, Ph.D., assistant professor and MBA program coordinator in the Beacom School of Business. “We continue to work hard to maintain our place in graduate education. This ranking is a result of faculty, staff, students and community partners being committed to USD.”
The Princeton Review tallied its list of the top 50 online MBA programs based on its 2020-2021 survey of administrators and students at more than 130 business schools offering online MBAs. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes.
“We are so proud of the Beacom School of Business for maintaining a top 20 ranking for seven years in a row,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Ranking among the best business schools from across the country proves that USD is a top-tier university that prioritizes flexible, high-quality and affordable education for its students.”
