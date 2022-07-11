Vehicle Crash Leaves Burbank Woman Dead

BURBANK — An incident in which a motor vehicle crashed through a structure in Burbank Friday has left one person dead.
According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued late Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s department, along with Fire and EMS units, responded to the incident at about 11:40 a.m. Friday. According to the press release, a vehicle had crashed through a garage wall of a home in Burbank, exited into the back yard and struck a resident who was in the path of the vehicle.
Elizabeth Williams, 54, the woman who was struck by the vehicle, was transported from the scene by air ambulance and died of her injuries at a Sioux City hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joyce Hawley, 58, of Burbank.
“The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and any decision regarding prosecution of any criminal or traffic offenses will be made at the conclusion of the investigation,” the press release said
The Clay County Sheriff is being assisted in the investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
