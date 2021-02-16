The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during January 2021:
Reynoldson Coffee LLC, 1907 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-addition; $133,000
Michael D. O’Connor, 913 Douglas Ave.; Window; $2,500
Michael D. O’Connor, 913 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-accessory structure; $20,000
Chuck Stop LLC, 804 Summit St.; Commercial-addition; $63,000
Yankton Homeless Shelter Inc., 412 East 4th St.; Commercial-addition; $269,500
Menard Inc., 3210 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-addition; $25,000
Ronald Lammers, 2118 Walnut St.; Door; $1,500
Sacred Heart Health Services, 2601 Fox Run Pkwy; Commercial-alteration/repair; $54,400
Dalton J. Crisman, 804 Pine St.; Window; $600
Terry A. Wiest, 2505 Mulligan Dr.; Windows; $5,224
Stockmen Holdings LLC, 918 SD Hwy 50; Demolition
Larry M. Clark Family Trust, 1116 W. 15th St.; Single family home-new; $298,610
Mark A. Nickles, 613 East 17th St.; Demolition
Mark A. Nickles, 613 East 17th St.; Single family home-accessory structure
Stacy Barnes, 1500 Dakota St.; Siding; $500
Total Fees: $2,576.50
January 2021 Total Valuation: $898,834
January 2020 Total Valuation: $228,002.50
2021 to Date Valuation: $898,834
2020 to Date Valuation: $228,002.50
