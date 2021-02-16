The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during January 2021:

Reynoldson Coffee LLC, 1907 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-addition; $133,000

Michael D. O’Connor, 913 Douglas Ave.; Window; $2,500

Michael D. O’Connor, 913 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-accessory structure; $20,000

Chuck Stop LLC, 804 Summit St.; Commercial-addition; $63,000

Yankton Homeless Shelter Inc., 412 East 4th St.; Commercial-addition; $269,500

Menard Inc., 3210 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-addition; $25,000

Ronald Lammers, 2118 Walnut St.; Door; $1,500

Sacred Heart Health Services, 2601 Fox Run Pkwy; Commercial-alteration/repair; $54,400

Dalton J. Crisman, 804 Pine St.; Window; $600

Terry A. Wiest, 2505 Mulligan Dr.; Windows; $5,224

Stockmen Holdings LLC, 918 SD Hwy 50; Demolition

Larry M. Clark Family Trust, 1116 W. 15th St.; Single family home-new; $298,610

Mark A. Nickles, 613 East 17th St.; Demolition

Mark A. Nickles, 613 East 17th St.; Single family home-accessory structure

Stacy Barnes, 1500 Dakota St.; Siding; $500

Total Fees: $2,576.50

January 2021 Total Valuation: $898,834

January 2020 Total Valuation: $228,002.50

2021 to Date Valuation: $898,834

2020 to Date Valuation: $228,002.50

