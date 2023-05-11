Getting out of a bad situation can be hard without understanding how you got there, and recovering from an eating disorder is no exception.
Complex coordinated treatment is needed to address this widely misunderstood condition, including physical therapy and diet and mental health counseling in conjunction with primary medical care.
Dr. Mary Sternhagen, a therapist at Heartland Psychological Services in Yankton, has been treating individuals with eating disorders for 23 years. She is also a member of Yankton’s multidisciplinary Eating Disorder Initiative, a group of providers who have banded together to coordinate care for those being treated for eating disorders.
The group includes pediatricians Dr. Dawn Larson and Dr. Sara Pepper of Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) and Internist Dr. Martha Holstein (also of YMC); Nicole Haberer, a registered dietitian with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital; Connie Casanova, a physical therapist at Avera Therapy; and Sternhagen.
Dealing with the Mental health aspect is vital for successful recovery from an eating disorder, Casanova told the Press & Dakotan.
Sternhagen helps patients deal with the emotional side of having an eating disorder, which often includes a negative self-image.
“I think probably one of the biggest areas when it comes to the mental health piece of eating disorders that is so important to understand is the level of shame and guilt that surrounds the individuals struggling with an eating disorder,” Sternhagen told the Press & Dakotan. “It is very difficult to manage the negative internal dialogue and narratives that are developed with regard to an eating disorder.”
Several different variables can impact the development of an eating disorder, including biological, physical, psychological and environmental ones, she said.
“It is not simply that one moment someone is engaging in a diet and they suddenly develop an eating disorder. It just doesn’t work that way,” Sternhagen said. “So often with an eating disorder, it’s not (solely) an eating disorder, but they also — the majority of the time — have other comorbid mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.”
Another important thing to know about the mental health aspect of eating disorders is that individuals who struggle with this condition have the second-highest mortality rate of any other mental health disorder.
“The only thing that surpasses the mortality rate with regard to eating disorders is the current struggle with the opioid (epidemic),” she said.
For example, with anorexia nervosa, a severe eating disorder which can cause a person to literally starve themselves to death, patients may require emergency life-saving interventions, Sternhagen said.
“You get so severely underweight (with anorexia),” she said. “You are so emaciated, with a BMI (body mass index) of less than 15%, that organs do start to shut down and you have a very low heartrate when you are in such a severe starvation standpoint.”
Thus, it is vital that health-care professionals work collaboratively, not omitting any therapeutic component in the treatment of individuals with eating disorders, Sternhagen said, noting that eating disorders are pervasive, impacting people of all weights, body types, ages, ethnicities, genders, cultures and socio-economic levels.
“Many people think (recovery) is easy. ‘Just eat. Just stop doing what you’re doing. Don’t do that to yourself,’” she said. “It’s not that simple.”
The mental health piece really comes into play when a patient begins to recover physically, no longer restricting food or binging and purging through vomiting or laxatives, Sternhagen said.
“That’s when the work begins from an emotional standpoint because, emotionally, that negative voice is so predominant in the individuals that suffer with eating disorders,” she said.
It’s important to refrain from judgment when it comes to individuals coping with such disorders, Sternhagen said.
“Rather, recognize that they are far more than their symptoms, and walk alongside them, be understanding, compassionate and respectful. Recognize that they did not cause this,” Sternhagen said. “No one would wake up one morning and say, ‘This is going to be a great day to start having an eating disorder.’”
Those wanting to learn more about Yankton Eating Disorder Initiative can reach Dr. Larson through the Yankton Medical Clinic at 605-665-7841.
