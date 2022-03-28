INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 12:46 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 12:34 p.m. Saturday of criminal theft into a motor vehicle on Locust Street.
• A report was received at 12:32 p.m. Saturday of drug paraphernalia left by a former tenant on Linn Street.
• A report was received at 1:40 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle being vandalized at E. 19th Street.
• A report was received at 9:48 a.m. Sunday of possible trespassing on Capital Street.
• A report was received at 9:44 a.m. Sunday of a possible domestic incident on Burleigh Street.
• A report was received at 6:49 p.m. Saturday of a stolen phone on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:44 p.m. Saturday of possible trespassing off of 445th Avenue and 308th Street, Mission Hill.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:50 a.m. Sunday of a theft from a business off of E. Highway 50, Gayville.
• A report was received at 12:57 p.m. Monday of trespassing on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 11:41 a.m. Monday from Douglas Avenue of a juvenile altercation over the weekend.
• A report was received at 11:18 a.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 9:02 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle being broke into on W. Third Street.
• A report was received at 5:28 p.m. Sunday of a woman and her dog being attacked by a gray pitbull on Douglas Avenue.
• A report was received at 4:45 p.m. Sunday of a juvenile being assaulted by another juvenile on Adkins Drive.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
