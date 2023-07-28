Nebraska Study Looks At Foreign-Owned Land

A John Deere combine harvests a field of soybeans during the fall near Denton, Nebraska.  

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — If you look at an annual federal report on “foreign holdings” of farmland in Nebraska, your heart might skip a beat — it says that more than 791,000 acres was foreign owned by 2022.

That’s more than twice the land contained in Douglas County (home to Omaha) and about 1.7% of the total farm and ranch property in the state.

