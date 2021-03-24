VERMILLION — SDSF Executive Artistic Director Chaya Gordon-Bland has announced that casting is complete for the company’s June production of “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, June 17-20, 2021.
Working with the show’s director Oliver Mayes, Gordon-Bland held auditions in Vermillion virtually thorough the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, and by special invitation.
The cast comprises students, faculty and alumni of the University of South Dakota Theatre Department. The notable exception is Mia Hilt, who plays the role of the shipwrecked Viola who disguises herself as a man. Hilt is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studies Theatre Performance and Dance.
Swirled in the tale of mismatched lovers and mistaken identities are Gordon-Bland as Olivia and Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha as Orsino. Gordon-Bland is the Associate Professor of in the areas of Movement, Shakespeare and classical styles, and Murtadha is completing a year as Visiting Assistant Professor of Acting before heading to Auburn University.
Among the May-December romances are USD’s Assistant Professor of Directing Joe Stollenwerk, who plays Sir Toby, and BFA Musical Theatre students Megan Gilbreath as Maria and Carter Hoffer as Sebastian.
The cast is completed with BFA Musical Theatre students Eleanor Carle as Feste, Grace Kjelden as Fabian, and BFA Acting alumnus Caleb Olson as Sir Andrew. SDSF audiences will recall Shekendra Morgan as Malvolio/Antonio, having played Bottom in its acclaimed production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2019. Swings include BFA Musical Theatre students Zach Lopez and Claire Vetter and BFA Musical Theatre alumnus Austin Vetter.
Directing the production is Oliver Mayes, who recently completed his MFA thesis project “Zanna, Don’t” at USD. He also directed “The Eccentricities of a Nightingale” at USD and “Mamma Mia!” with the Vermillion Community Theatre. Mayes finds special resonance with this play: “‘Twelfth Night, or What You Will’ is a play full of invitations. It invites us to examine the power of love and desire, and how that unpredictable power can bring forth conflict for societal constructs such as class and gender roles. Shakespeare has gifted us with a theatrical experience that beautifully provokes deep thought through laughter and joy.”
Throughout rehearsals and performances, the SDSF will implement an array of mitigation techniques, including de-densification, distancing, use of masks and thorough sanitation. The free production in the park will take place for a live audience as well as via a streaming platform.
