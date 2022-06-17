Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been described as the never-ending war within.
This month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared June to be Post-Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI) Awareness Month, a time to reflect on causes, symptoms and treatment of post traumatic stress injuries.
“The brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who proudly serve and risk their lives to protect our freedom deserve the investment of every possible resource to ensure their lasting physical, mental and emotional well-being,” the governor’s proclamation stated.
However, the condition can develop in anyone, and the types of trauma that cause PTSD can take many forms.
“Anybody that’s been in any event where they felt helpless, they felt like someone had the potential of dying or having significant traumatic injury, they didn’t feel like they could help or assist in that situation, are pretty susceptible to post-traumatic stress disorder,” Dr. David Dracy, a clinical psychologist and clinical director at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, told the Press & Dakotan. “However, people are also very resilient, and most people can experience those kinds of events without developing post-traumatic stress disorder. We don’t know why certain people necessarily get it and other people don’t.”
According to the U.S. Veterans Administration (VA) website, about 6% of the U.S. population will have PTSD at some point in their lives, and about 12 million adults in the U.S. have PTSD during a given year.
However, for veterans, who make up about 1% of the U.S. population, that percentage is far higher. According to the VA, approximately 11%-20% of those who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF) have PTSD each year. For Gulf War veterans is 12%, and for Vietnam veterans, it’s closer to 30%.
“We know that post-traumatic stress disorder has been around since basically the beginning of time,” said Dracy, a former electronics specialist for the U.S. Air Force who served in Vietnam. “We know that people probably aren’t designed to kill each other — especially in close combat.”
Before describing symptoms, it is necessary to talk about the criteria that make the diagnosis of PTSD, he said.
“Obviously, you’ve had to have some type of trauma,” Dracy said. “Not always military trauma, but any kind of trauma, and we’ve seen a lot of people that have been traumatized in the military — not necessarily in action but by our own soldiers.”
Women have been abused and raped and physical violence has taken place against soldiers within their own units, he said.
“Those people are probably subjected more to post-traumatic stress disorder because they’re hurt by somebody that they trust rather than the enemy,” Dracy said.
The way the military has operated more recently increases the chances for soldiers to develop PTSD, he said.
“It used to be they brought strangers in from all over the country and made them into units,” Dracy said. “Now, they use the National Guard, so you’re fighting alongside your best friend or people in your community, and if somebody gets hurt or killed, it’s a lot more personal than it used to be.”
Trauma symptoms are a normal response to an abnormal event, he said, noting that many law enforcement officers and firefighters experience post-traumatic stress symptoms, too.
“We know that, for at least the first six months after trauma, people have sleep disturbances, eating disturbances, startle responses, nightmares, avoidant behaviors, and they experience intrusive thoughts,” Dracy said. “But it doesn’t meet the level of post-traumatic stress disorder because it’s pretty normal for people to have those experiences (after trauma), and a lot of times they will dissipate.”
The symptoms in question should be present and last at least six months before it could be considered Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, he said, noting that prior to that, it would be classified as Acute Stress Adjustment Disorder.
But that doesn’t mean a person who has experienced trauma should wait to see what happens.
One possible side effect of PTSD is self-medicating with alcohol and drugs, which tends to disrupt people’s lives, Dracy said.
Also, despair can lead people to suicide, he said, adding that PTSD can be a long-term, chronic disease that just wears people out.
“That is probably one of the saddest things: that we knew about the trauma, and we still didn’t do something to support the person or help them,” Dracy said. “Then, there’s secondary trauma. The person commits suicide and the whole family is hurt by that.”
Rather than providing relief to those left behind, suicide negatively affects multiple generations, creating a gateway that causes people to question themselves, their family and their resilience, he said.
“It’s terrible,” Dracy said. “I’ve been in this field for long enough and seen enough of those kinds of experiences, but I have never seen anyone say, ‘Yes, I’m so relieved’ or ‘I feel so much better now that that person’s gone.’”
Any traumatic event should immediately be followed up with education about how to deal with the aftermath, he said.
“We should be seeing people right after and doing some basic education,” Dracy said. “Critical Incident Stress Debriefing can really help people to normalize, to talk to people about how to cope, tell them what symptoms to expect, and tell them the kind of things to do to get back into a normal living experience, and that tends to increase resilience.”
The key to helping people with PTSD lies in enabling them to experience some level of relaxation while reprocessing the event, he said.
“Often, we prepare people in treatment that sometimes things get worse before they get better because we are bringing back and talking about some of the stuff that they’ve been trying not to talk about or think about,” Dracy said. “For some, recognizing the fact that, ‘I can think about this and when I do think about it, it doesn’t mean that it’s all happening again to me,’ and recognizing, ‘I’m in a safe place,’ is beneficial.”
Talking to a professional or a person who has also experienced it can be very helpful, he said, adding that it’s never too late to get some assistance and some help.
“We’ve become a lot more successful at treating PTSD. Certainly, there are still folks (with whom) we are not as effective, but most people, we can help at least a little bit, and a lot of people, we can help a lot.”
———
For more information, contact Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services’ non-emergency line at 605-665-4606. In case of a mental health emergency, services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 605-665-4606 or 1-800-765-3382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.