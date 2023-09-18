VERMILLION — University of South Dakota President Sheila K. Gestring will deliver her 2023 State of the University Address on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. in Aalfs Auditorium of Slagle Hall.
The address is open to the public. For those unable to join in person, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@TheUniversityofSouthDakota.
