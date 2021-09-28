MENNO — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, also known as “the Stone Church,” just 6 miles south of Menno, will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary, 150 years of service to the people of the community.
A special day of celebration will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, beginning with a service at 10:30 a.m. There will be a noon meal, and a 2:00 p.m. program followed by coffee, cookies and more fellowship. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities.
The unique structure of the stone church sits serenely on the slope of the James River valley facing the morning sunrise with its spire pointing heavenward.
The original James River Lutheran Church was organized in 1871 and was located one mile east of the stone church site. In 1889, several members broke away to start a new congregation called the Norway Lutheran Church which was built about a mile west of where the current church is located. In the 1920’s the two churches reunited, shared a pastor and began to worship once again as one.
In 1935 it was decided to build a new church. It was at this time that a basement was begun on the current location. For a number of years, church services were held in this basement until 1948 when actual construction of the edifice was under way. The church was built of native rock gathered and split by the men of the congregation.
Today, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is a sister church with Grace Lutheran of Menno, both are served by Pastor Theresa Jacobson.
As current and former members and pastors join together in a day of celebration and reminiscing, we invite everyone to join us and be a part of that celebration at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 10.
If you plan on being present for the meal, RSVP to Barb at 605-660-1410.
