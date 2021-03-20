South Dakota reported 207 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The three deaths raised the state toll to 1,922. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded six new cases and one new recovery, raising the number of active cases to 61. The county has posted 32 new cases in the last seven days.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+10), Clay (+6), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (-2) and Union (+9) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+4) and Dixon (+3) counties in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Nebraska posted 41 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths Saturday, raising the state toll to 2,135.
