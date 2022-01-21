An Early Start

Don’t let the weather outside fool you. With Jan. 25 being National Plan for Vacation Day, the time to plan for spring and summer vacations is now.
Research begun in 2015 for the U.S. Travel Association showed that on average, American workers didn’t use 29% or 4.6 days of their paid time off annually. Also, in 2021, the 75% of Americans who planned their paid time off were more likely to use it, according to the U.S. Travel website.
Set annually on the last Tuesday in January, National Plan for Vacation Day aims to remind people to plan for their time off now, so they can recharge their batteries and stave off job burnout later.
In Yankton, it’s time for people to start making reservations and planning, Jay Gravholt, director of Tourism at Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan.
“This is the time to start thinking about it, when it’s two degrees out and snowing and we’re slipping around,” he said. “When you’re making reservations out at the state park, you’ve got to do it 90 days in advance, so we’re already in April.”
Gravholt, who attended the South Dakota Tourism Conference this week, said that the state’s tourism numbers continue to show promise.
“In 2021 in South Dakota, we had 13.5 million visitors, who spent $4.4 billion in the state,” Gravholt said. “That’s 6% more than the all-time record.”
On that money, the state collected $344 million in tax revenue, which, according to the Department of Tourism, is like an average of $980 in taxes on every household in South Dakota, he said.
The social-distancing requirements that caused sectors of the state’s economy, including lodging and restaurants, to struggle at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to boost parks and outdoor recreation.
“South Dakota is mostly an outdoor state, so we did well,” Gravholt said. “Overall, people who never came here before started coming here because they knew it was outside and it was safe, for the most part.”
Also last year, the tourism industry in South Dakota supported 55,000 jobs, totaling $1.8 billion in income for individuals and families, he said.
Tourism in Yankton has also done well.
“The (Lewis & Clark Recreation Area), in 2020, had an increase of over 10,000 visitors, which was better than it had ever had,” Gravholt said. “Last year, it increased that by another 10,000, so they are having the best years ever.”
Also, the Lewis & Clark Resort is expanding, as is the marina, and Yankton will have a new hotel coming online in 2022.
But Yankton residents already know what the area has to offer, he said.
“Invite your family to come visit. Invite your friends to come visit, and see what it’s all about,” Gravholt said. “We’ve got all the festivals going on the summer. We’ve got Rib Fest. We’ve got Riverboat Days, lots of things going on at the lake and in town. We have music every week at the Meridian and the market.”
Among Yankton’s attractions, Gravholt also counts what he considers to be the area’s greatest asset: the friendliness of its residents.
“People come to see the lake. They come to see the river. They come for the festivals or even a sports tournament,” he said. “When they’re leaving, you know what they always tell me? ‘I loved it here, but the best part was the people.’ I’ve had people say, ‘It felt like I was leaving home when I left Yankton.’”
