Kinsley Memorial 5K Race Moved Online For 2020

Due to COVID-19, the second annual Kipp Kinsley Memorial 5K Walk/Run/Ride, will be online — but the fight against Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) continues.
“We hope that you will help us remember and honor Kipp with an online sharing of your own ‘event’ on August 28th,” organizers posted on the event’s Facebook page. “You can walk, run or bike your own 5K, or any other distance that you’d like, for this event.”
Organizers request that participations and/or photos be posted to the Facebook page by today (Friday).
“Basically, we’re asking people to go to the Facebook event, the second annual Kinsley Memorial, and post something, maybe a comment or a memory of Kipp or just a thought on the cause,” Jon Kinsley, Kipp Kinsley’s father, told the Press & Dakotan. “If anybody’s willing or interested in giving a free-will donation, they can go to the website.”
The cause is raising awareness about SCA, which is defined by the National Institute of Health as a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. It usually causes death if not treated within minutes, but timely treatment with a defibrillator, a device that sends an electric shock to the heart, can be lifesaving.
The Kipp Kinsley Memorial 5K Walk/Run/Ride is a fundraiser for the BeKipp Foundation established in 2018 in memory of the local star runner who died from SCA at age 25, a day after winning the 2018 Yankton Triathlon. His doctors later informed his family that Kipp had suffered a cardiac arrest due to an undetected heart condition.
“Because some of the heart conditions in kids are so hard to detect, you don’t detect it until it happens,” the elder Kinsley said. “They have to survive that first (arrest) to be treated with internal defibrillators and the other medications and treatments that are available.
“The purpose of the foundation is Sudden Cardiac Arrest awareness and to provide tools to schools and places where young people, athletes, may be congregating or exerting themselves.”
The risk of SCA increases with age, but it can strike any seemingly healthy individual —including a child or teen. For this reason, the BeKipp Foundation focuses its efforts in raising money to place automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in places where youth are more likely to experience SCA.
AEDs are lightweight, portable devices and can walk a bystander through proper cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation.
In the last year, the foundation donated seven AEDs to regional groups and schools including: the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton; the Missouri River Runners of Sioux City, Iowa; the Yankton High School Athletics Department; the Yankton Baseball Association; South O’Brien Consolidated High School in Paullina, Iowa (through a memorial gift from the family of Richard Hicks); and Noah’s Ark Daycare and the R.L. Johannsen Community Center, both in Sutherland, Iowa.
Without help from a bystander, nine out of 10 cases of SCA are fatal, but with CPR and appropriate defibrillation, survival rates can double or triple.
Having an AED nearby could be a young athlete’s only chance once struck by SCA, Kinsley said, as it was in Kipp’s case.
———
For more information, go to the 2nd Annual Kipp Kinsley Memorial 5K Facebook page or http://bekippfoundation.godaddy.com . For information on SCA, visit: www.sca-aware.org.
