PIERRE — The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee will not meet in August, as previously planned. The group’s next meeting will be Sept. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT) via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee is one of two subcommittees of the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
An agenda for the September meeting is pending but once it is finalized, it will be posted at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220598.pdf
The other is the Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee which currently plans to meet Aug. 4, 2021.
All 2021 interim study committees and subcommittees have their own webpages on the LRC website. Information on individual committees can be accessed at https://sdlegislature.gov/Interim/Committees/44.
