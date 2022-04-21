CASES DISPOSED:
April 9-15, 2022
Raschelle Leber, Irene; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Douglas Pearson, 30658 Southwest Jim River Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
John Stuart Wilson, 504 E. 4th St., Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 6 days credit; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Crystal Lee Bartz, 1304 Picotte St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Christian Rettig, 2403 W. City Limits #202, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Courtney Simantel, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jonathan Roubideau, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Katherine Denise Fantroy, Bloomfield, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Myers, 503 Green St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Blake Wesley Getman, Beresford; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Mitchell Rice, 107 Paige Place, Yankton; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Timothy Johannsen, Wagner; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Noelle Ann Wurtz, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Mary Kuwana Baugh, 2512 W. 8th St. #3, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Vernon Allen Kreitzinger, 2609 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Katelynn Marie Buchholz, Avon; Renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Tyrell Louis Blaine, 2200 Green St., Apt. 14, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Matthew Rodney Tyler Marzolf, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 302, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Dylan Micheal Schrempp, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Randall Stromberg, Lyons, Neb. Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
David Scott Melanson, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Issac Chappell Rayford, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Andrew Novak, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Whitney Lovelace, Viborg; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 61 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Derrick Petersen, Vermillion; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 18 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ryan Thomas Benda, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Brittney Provost, 1313 W. 30th St., Apt. W, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kelsie Gray, 1010 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 4, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Audra Smith, 904 E. 13th, Apt. 16, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended 30 days.
Timothy Cadotte, Senior, 415 Linn Street, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $600; Jail sentence of 30 days with 17 days suspended and 23 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kevin James O’Connell, Sioux Falls; Interference with emergency communications; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information; Violation of protection order or no contact order as a felony; Recharged by complaint; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by complaint; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse-violation of protection order or no contact order as a felony; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Jonathan Vides Aquino, 410 Burleigh St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Cody Michael Ness, 102 Sid St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Bodden, Vermillion; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
William Haneklaus, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $2,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended and 51 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
April Hanson, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 15, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $636.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 13 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Colton Ray Parker, Livingston, Tex.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
