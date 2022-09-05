POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
Arrests records were not available as of late Monday. The weekend arrests will be published in Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan.
ACCIDENTS
• A report was received at 1:48 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Avenue;
INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 11:09 a.m. Saturday of a trespassing incident on Broadway Avenue;
• A report was received at 9:11 a.m. Saturday of a potential sex offender violation on W. Fourth Street. Police were advised that an individual who is a registered sex offender left unexpectedly in the middle of the night. The police were asked to find the individual and advise him to let them know what his plans are so a violation does not occur.
• The police log reported a pursuit incident on Broadway Avenue commencing at 12:07 a.m. Saturday. The information was passed on to Cedar County, Neb No other information was available at press time;
• A report was received at 11:21 a.m. Friday of a fight on Douglas Avenue;
• A report was received at 6:48 p.m. Friday of stolen documents on Burleigh Street;
• A report was received at 6:37 p.m. of a fraud scheme involving the selling of puppies;
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Friday of possible fraud involving a debit card on Walnut Street;
• A report was received at 11:01 a.m. Sunday of a possible drug deal on Broadway Avenue;
• A report was received at 10:07 a.m. Sunday of a dog bite on Douglas Avenue;
• A report was received at 12:22 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. Third Street;
• A report was received at 7:26 p.m. Sunday of a large tree branch having fallen and lying across a sidewalk on W. Eighth Street;
• A report was received at 6:28 p.m. Saturday of a cat bite on Summit Street;
• A report was received at 5:51 p.m. Saturday on a possible assault on Douglas Avenue;
• A report was received at 5:11 p.m. Saturday of a possible theft on Broadway Avenue;
• A report was received at 2:46 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Ferdig Street. A mailbox had been damaged overnight;
• A report was received at 5:02 a.m. Monday from Eighth Street about a possible drug situation. A patient said their mother left in a dark van under the influence of meth;
• A report was received at 7:08 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
