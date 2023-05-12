PIERRE — Five South Dakota Workforce Education Grants, totaling $822,250 have been awarded to South Dakota public school districts. In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund. Part of that fund was designated to provide grants for career and technical education (CTE) programs in secondary schools.
“Career and technical education connects students with experiences that prepare them for postsecondary, and ultimately, the workforce. CTE coursework brings relevance to the educational experience, while students gain exposure to potential careers,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “I applaud these districts for investing in their students’ futures in this manner.”
